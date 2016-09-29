Dylan O'Brien and Mark Wahlberg star in a scene from the movie "Deepwater Horizon." The Catholic News Service classification is A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating is PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. (CNS photo/Lionsgate)

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Audiences of the 1970s were fed a steady diet of fictional disaster movies. Ocean liners capsized, skyscrapers burned and planes were imperiled.



Whatever the nature of the threat, endangered characters, whether plucky or pusillanimous, tried to see it through in the conviction that (to quote the popular theme song of 1972's "The Poseidon Adventure"), "There's got to be a morning after."



Such films often provided campy fun, even if they rarely boasted either high aesthetic quality or much staying power. "The Swarm," anyone?



Quite the reverse is the case with the forceful but grim, fact-based chronicle of calamity "Deepwater Horizon" (Summit). Peter Berg's dramatization of familiar recent events is an admirable and well-crafted spectacle for grownups -- with the background assets of a solid, positively portrayed marriage and some incidental religious elements. Nonetheless, it's not an easy picture to watch.



Drawing on a New York Times article by David Barstow, David Rohde and Stephanie Saul about the 2010 loss of the Deepwater, screenwriters Matthew Michael Carnahan and Matthew Sand fix their focus on a quartet of principals led by Mike Williams (Mark Wahlberg), the vessel's chief electronics technician.

