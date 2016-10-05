Mark Wahlberg made a video about why he loves priests

Mark Wahlberg. Photo credit: Debby Wong Shutterstock CNA

Boston, Mass., Oct 5, 2016 CNA.- In an online video, actor Mark Wahlberg said that he will be praying for vocations to the priesthood, which he deeply values because of the role that priests have played in his own life.



Wahlberg recorded the video as a greeting to those present at the National Conference of Diocesan Vocation Directors, taking place in his hometown of Boston.



“I want you to know my support for your work to foster vocations to the priesthood, because I want my children and future generations to have good priests in their lives, just like I had,” he says in the video, posted on Facebook by the Diocese of Providence’s vocations office.



“My Catholic faith is the anchor that supports everything I do in life. In my daily prayers, I ask for guidance, strength in my vocation as a husband and as a father,” he says.



Wahlberg, known for his work in movies including “The Perfect Storm,” “Planet of the Apes,” “The Departed,” and “The Fighter,” is open about his Catholic faith and his love for the Church. He attends daily Mass and talks frequently about the role of faith in his life.



Last year, Wahlberg served as emcee when Pope Francis came to Philadelphia for the World Meeting of Families.



In the video, he reflects on the “many wonderful priests” he had been blessed to know throughout his life.



“Growing up in Dorchester, I got myself into trouble now and then but I always had a priest to stick by me,” he says.



“I was married by a priest. My children were baptized by a priest. And whenever somebody in my family passed away, they’ve all been buried by a priest. My sins have been forgiven when I go to confession to a priest. Every time I go to Mass, it’s through a priest’s hands that I receive the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ, which strengthens me to share my Catholic faith with others.”



“We the Catholic faithful are counting on you to bring us good and holy priests,” Wahlberg concludes. “Enjoy my hometown this week, and know that I will pray for you and for your success. Thank you for all that you do, and God bless.”







