U.S. cardinals who will enter conclave to elect pope

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Here is a list of the U.S. cardinals who are under the age of 80 and eligible to enter the conclave May 7 to elect a new pope:



-- Cardinal Raymond L. Burke, retired prefect of the Apostolic Signature.-- Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago.-- Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo, retired archbishop of Galveston-Houston.-- Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York.-- Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life under Pope Francis.-- Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory, retired archbishop of Washington.-- Cardinal James M. Harvey, archpriest of Rome's Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls.-- Cardinal Robert W. McElroy, archbishop of Washington.-- Cardinal Robert F. Prevost, prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops under Pope Francis.-- Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin of Newark, New Jersey.



