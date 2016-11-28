Pope speaks to Jesuits about discernment, vocations, poverty

Pope Francis prays at the Jesuits' 36th general congregation in Rome Oct. 24. At left is Father Orlando Torres, secretary of the general congregation, and at right Father Arturo Sosa Abascal, the new superior general of the Jesuits. The Jesuit journal, La Civilta Cattolica, published a transcript Nov. 24 of a question and answer exchange with the pope at the Oct. 24 general congregation meeting. (CNS photo/Don Doll, S.J.)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- The approach to morality used in "Amoris Laetitia" is the same used in the Catechism of the Catholic Church: They reaffirm general principles while encouraging pastoral care that recognizes a person's personal situation and seeks to lead them to holiness, Pope Francis said.



When he was a seminarian, Pope Francis said, "The whole moral sphere was restricted to 'you can,' 'you cannot,' 'up to here, yes, but not there.'"



"It was a morality very foreign to discernment," the pope told members of the Jesuit general congregation in late October in a 90-minute question-and-answer session. The Jesuit journal, La Civilta Cattolica, published a transcript of the exchange Nov. 24.



"Discernment is the key element: the capacity for discernment," he told the Jesuits in Rome, recalling that in July he had told Jesuits in Poland the same thing, asking them to teach the art of discernment to diocesan seminarians and priests.



"We run the risk of getting used to 'white or black,' to that which is legal," he said. "One thing is clear: today, in a certain number of seminaries, a rigidity that is far from a discernment of situations has been introduced. And that is dangerous, because it can lead us to a conception of morality that has a casuistic sense."

