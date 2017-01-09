Planned Parenthood conned millions from public health programs, report suggests

Money roll. Photo credit: Zack McCarthy via Flickr CC BY 20 CNA 7 28 15

Washington D.C., Jan 7, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- Audits showing Planned Parenthood’s alleged misuse of federal funds are further proof that the organization should be barred from receiving federal money, pro-life advocates say.



“The extent of waste and abuse in the nation’s family planning programs, and specifically in those operated by Planned Parenthood, is beyond disturbing,” Charlotte Lozier Institute president Chuck Donovan stated upon the release of a joint report by the institute and the legal group Alliance Defending Freedom on abortion clinics overbilling taxpayer-funded health programs.



“Congress should do what the House of Representatives has twice voted to do: end taxpayer funding to Planned Parenthood, the nation’s most profitable abortionist, once and for all,” Alliance Defending Freedom senior counsel Steven H. Aden stated.



The report, titled “Profit. No Matter What,” is based on dozens of external audits and reviews of Planned Parenthood affiliates. It was authored by Catherine Glenn Foster, a senior fellow in legal policy at the Charlotte Lozier Institute, the research arm of the pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List.

