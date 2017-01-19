On eve of Trump inauguration, Catholic communities will pray for immigrants

A protester holds a sign that reads "United to Protect Immigrants & Refugees" as he joins hundreds of others Jan. 14 in a rally for immigrant rights and against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles. On the eve of Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration, Jesuit parishes, schools and other communities planned to pray for immigrants and others who fear Trump's proposals. (CNS photo/Mike Nelson)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Acknowledging the fear some immigrants have expressed as Donald Trump becomes president, Jesuit parishes, schools and other communities plan to pray for those who fear him and his proposals on the eve of his Jan. 20 inauguration as the country's 45th president.



At least one community said it will declare sanctuary status for itself that evening.



The Ignatian Solidarity Network, a social justice education and advocacy organization based in University Heights, Ohio, said in a news release that it asked its partner universities, high schools and parishes to organize events "recognizing the experiences of marginalization that immigrant members of communities throughout the country are experiencing."



The result is the event titled "Prayers of Light: A Call to Prayer for Immigrants," taking place from coast to coast Jan. 19 in venues from San Francisco to New Jersey in places large and small in between, such as De Pere, Wisconsin, and St. Louis. Some planned prayer services with candles, Stations of the Cross with stories by immigrants, vigils and calls to political action.

