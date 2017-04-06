Sacred oils prepared for Chrism Mass

BRAINTREE -- A group of religious sisters gathered last month at Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley's Pastoral Center offices to prepare the sacred oils that will be blessed at the Chrism Mass which will be celebrated on Tuesday of Holy Week at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.



Sisters of the Sisters of the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth and Sister Disciples of the Divine Master worked to bottle nearly 400 sets of sacramental oils that will be distributed following the Chrism Mass, April 11.



The Chrism Mass serves as a symbol of unity in dioceses throughout the Catholic world as during Holy Week each year, the local bishop blesses the sacred oils used to administer sacraments for the coming year: the oil of catechumens, the oil of the infirm and the sacred chrism.



These oils will be used by the parishes, chapels, and shrines of the archdiocese, as well by priests who minister outside the parish and those who serve in hospital ministry.



"A morning's worth of work like today is very far reaching when you think of how many people are using these oils that the sisters have bottled," said Judith Haglof, executive assistant to the cardinal, who coordinates the preparation and distribution of the oils.



The Daughters of Nazareth have been assisting with the preparations for the Chrism Mass for the past four years, while the Sister Disciples of the Divine Master have been assisting for the past 10.



Thanks for signing up!