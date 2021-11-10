Bishops, public officials, and holy communion: once again
George WeigelOpinionWednesday 10th of November 2021
As the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops prepares to meet in Baltimore, misconceptions about a proposed conference statement on the Eucharistic vitality and integrity of the Church in America abound. The confusions originating from online Catholic sources and social media have been exacerbated by a mainstream press that has consistently misrepresented what the bishops are doing. I hope the following clarifications are useful.
The proposed statement is not primarily about politicians. The Catholic Church is a eucharistic Church; as St. John Paul II wrote in his last encyclical, "The Church draws her life from the Eucharist." When Catholic faith in the mystery of the Eucharist -- Christ's real presence among us -- flags, the Church withers. When eucharistic practice declines, the Church suffers from a wasting disease. Eroding eucharistic faith and lax eucharistic practice have been features of U.S. Catholic life for decades. The bishops were determined to address this "eucharistic deficit" before COVID-19 accelerated a decline in Mass attendance, before Mr. Biden was a declared presidential candidate, and before Mrs. Pelosi redefined the killing of the unborn as "reproductive health care."