The table setters and Teddy

Dick Flavin Opinion Friday 12th of November 2021

In 1995, when the Red Sox Hall of Fame was inaugurated, the first two players to be inducted -- those already in Cooperstown were automatically included -- were Johnny Pesky and Dom DiMaggio, the table setters for Ted Williams in the '40s and early '50s.

The ballroom of the Sheraton Boston Hotel was packed to the rafters for the occasion and among those present was Ted Williams himself, who had flown up from Florida to honor his two old friends. I had been invited to speak as kind of an opening act for the all-star cast that was to follow.

Researching DiMaggio's and Pesky's productivity in the years they played together, 1942 and 1946-51 (they both missed '43, '44, and '45 while serving in World War II) I was stunned to discover how productive they had been. I thought I had known something about their careers, but, taken together, their accomplishments were prodigious.