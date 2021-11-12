The Boston Cathedral Singers perform in the bell tower of the Cathedral of the Holy Cross during the pandemic. Pilot photo/courtesy Boston Cathedral Singers
The cover image of the Boston Cathedral Singers’ album “From the Bell Tower” available for streaming and digital download.
Pandemic experience inspires Boston Cathedral Singers' first album
Friday 12th of November 2021
BOSTON -- While the coronavirus pandemic prevented many types of artistic and community activities, it also bore unexpected blessings as people found creative ways to adapt and continue their work. This was the case for Richard J. Clark and the Boston Cathedral Singers, who recently released their first album, "From the Bell Tower," named for the space that served as their "artistic refuge" during the pandemic.
"From the Bell Tower" is a collection of sacred music recorded under the direction of Clark, an acclaimed composer and the director of music at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. The singers are the section leaders for the archdiocesan choir that Clark leads: Grammy-winning soprano Barbara Hill, mezzo-soprano Jaime Korkos, tenor Michael Gonzalez, and baritone Taras Leschishin, a Boston Pops soloist and international guest conductor.
The group recorded the album's songs from 2020 to 2021, during the months when singing in church was either not allowed or severely limited due to coronavirus regulations. The album is named after their recording space, the south tower of the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, where the acoustics allowed them to hear each other well even when they remained masked and distanced.
"The acoustics kind of wrapped around you like a warm hug, and felt like you were all singing next to each other," Clark said.
Hill, the group's soprano, said that discovering the tower's acoustic properties was "such a balm."