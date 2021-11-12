Year of the Eucharist to conclude with Eucharistic Congress in 2022
Jacqueline Tetrault Pilot StaffLocalFriday 12th of November 2021
BRAINTREE -- After two years of planning, postponements, and replanning, the archdiocese has opened registration for the upcoming Eucharistic Congress, the culminating event of the archdiocesan Year of the Eucharist.
The Eucharistic Congress: Jesus Is Here will take place on June 18, 2022, at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. Bishop Robert Reed is to emcee the daylong event, which will include music, guest speakers, Eucharistic adoration, opportunities for confession, and a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley. The day will conclude with a Eucharistic procession that, weather permitting, will end at St. Patrick Church in Lowell.
Talks will be delivered by Bishop Robert Barron, auxiliary bishop of Los Angeles and founder of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries; Bishop Daniel Flores, bishop of the Diocese of Brownsville, Texas; author and Dynamic Catholic speaker Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers; and Jackie and Bobby Angel, fellows with the Word on Fire Institute. There will also be vendors and exhibitors from different organizations, as well as praise and worship music led by Village Lights.
Like the Year of the Eucharist itself, the Eucharistic Congress has been postponed and rescheduled, as plans changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.