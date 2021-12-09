Thanksgiving Day football roundup

Archbishop Williams vs. Cardinal Spellman



Playing in Brockton on Thanksgiving eve, the boys visiting from AW in Braintree departed with a 14-7 win over their rival. A dramatic 15-yard touchdown pass from the quarterback to a teammate with 2:01 left in the third quarter put the Bishops on top. Led by Matt Reggiannini (fourth season), Archbishop Williams ends the season at 5-6. Spellman, led by first-year coach Kahn Chase, ends at 3-8. Overall, Archbishop Williams leads the series at 28-15.



Arlington Catholic vs. Shawsheen Valley Tech



Playing at Hormel Stadium in Medford on Thanksgiving morning in the first year of this new rivalry, the Arlington Catholic Cougars lost to the boys from Billerica, the Shawsheen Rams, by a score of 35-28. Led by Dave Wilcox (second season), Arlington Catholic ends at 2-8. Shawsheen, led by Al Costabile, ends at 6-5.



Cathedral vs. Chelsea



Playing at Carter Field in Boston in the first year of this new rivalry, the Chelsea Red Devils ended its season with a Thanksgiving Day win, beating Cathedral 14-6. Cathedral, led by Derek Beasley (fourth season) ends at 3-7. Chelsea ends at 6-4.



Malden Catholic vs. Bishop Fenwick



Playing at home on Thanksgiving morning in year two of this new rivalry, the Bishop Fenwick Crusaders ended a great season, beating the Malden Catholic Lancers 35-23. Previously on Nov. 19, Fenwick lost to Swampscott 20-6 in a semi-playoff game, which ended their chance to advance for the Division 5 superbowl. Led by Dave Woods (24th season), Bishop Fenwick ends at 9-3. Malden Catholic, led by Bill Raycraft (third season) ends at 3-8.



Central Catholic vs. Lawrence



Playing at home on Thanksgiving morning, the Central Catholic Raiders had a great game, beating its intra-city rival 40-22 in year six of this annual contest. Central Catholic had hopes of ending its season as Division 1 Superbowl champions but lost to Springfield Catholic on Dec. 2 by a score of 22-15. Despite the loss, Central Catholic, led by Chuck Adamopoulos (25th season) had a great season, ending at 11-2. Lawrence High School ends at 4-6.



Catholic Memorial vs. Boston College High School



Visiting Viola Stadium at Boston College High School on Thanksgiving morning, the CM Knights had a great game, beating their traditional rival 57-34. The Knights, led by John DiBiaso (fourth season), ended its spectacular season at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 2, beating King Philip 42-18 to win the Division 2 Superbowl (the school's first since 1978) and a record of 13-0. The BC High Eagles, led by Ed Mantie (first season) end at 1-10. For the record, BC High leads the series at 37-20-1.



Lowell Catholic vs. Greater Lowell



Playing at Chelmsford High School on Thanksgiving eve in year three of this rivalry, Greater Lowell Tech beat Lowell Catholic 21-8. Led by Shane Abrams, Greater Lowell ends at 4-7. Lowell Catholic, led by Paul Sobolewski (second season), ends at 6-5.



Austin Prep vs. St. Mary



Playing at home in Lynn on Thanksgiving eve, the St. Mary Spartans capped a great season, clinching the Catholic Central League title and beating Austin Prep 42-12 in year two of this new rivalry. Previously, on Friday, Nov. 19, the Spartans lost a semi-playoff game to Abington 26-21. The loss ended their chance to advance for the Division 6 Superbowl. Led by Sean Driscoll (fourth season), St. Mary ends the season at 10-2. Austin Prep, led by first-year coach John Florence, ends at 4-7.



St. John Prep vs. Xaverian



Playing at home on Thanksgiving morning in Westwood, the Xaverian Hawks won an exciting game 36-35. Both teams battled right to the end; Prep, in fact, scored two touchdowns in the final 11 minutes. Led by Al Fornaro (fifth season), Xaverian ends at 8-3. St. John Prep, led by Brian St. Pierre (eighth season), ends at 8-4. Overall, Xaverian leads the series at 31-22.