Archdiocese extends mask mandate to Ash Wednesday

BRAINTREE -- In response to the current surge of coronavirus cases, Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley has extended the current mask mandate, which requires that face masks be worn at all public Masses in the archdiocese, including weddings and funerals. This measure, which went into effect on the weekend of Dec. 18-19 and was originally planned to expire on Jan. 17, will remain in place until March 3, the day after Ash Wednesday.



In a Jan. 6 announcement, the archdiocese reiterated that those involved with the liturgy -- celebrants, deacons, readers, altar servers, choir members, and instrumentalists -- should wear masks when they are not speaking.



Children under the age of five are not required to wear masks, and those under the age of two should not wear masks.



Parishes are urged to have masks available for people to use. Additionally, churches are to continue providing designated areas for people who wish to maintain social distancing.

Advertisement