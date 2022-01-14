From Cardinal Seán's blog

On New Year's Eve, we gathered at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross with about 200 members of the pro-life and campus ministry communities for a midnight Mass. I have always had the custom of ending the year and beginning the year with the Eucharist. This year, particularly, being the year of the Eucharist, it was very meaningful to be able to do this.



We began our gathering with the rosary led by Marianne Luthin of our Pro-Life Office, and Father Eric Cadin, the archdiocese's director of campus ministry, was also with us.



Haitian Independence Day



In addition to being the Solemnity of Mary Mother of God, New Year's Day is Haitian Independence Day. So, since coming to Boston, it has been my practice to gather with the Haitian community for a special Mass on that day.



There were a number of priests and deacons from the Haitian community with us.



We were also very happy to be joined by Boston City Councilor At-Large Ruthzee Louijeune.



We are so grateful to Father Garcia Breneville and his parishioners from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish for their service during the Mass, and to Lorna DesRoses, who always does so much to bring this gathering together.



St. Joseph Parish



Sunday, I went to St. Joseph Parish in Lynn for a Mass to bless the renovations to the church and dedicate their new altar.



The work that has been done is stunning; the church has been completely transformed. We are very, very grateful for the work of Father Andrea Filippucci, Father Pablo Gomis, and all the parish leadership, who worked so hard to raise funds and lead the renovations.



There was a huge crowd for the Mass. The church was completely filled.



Being the Epiphany, it was the day for the Magi to visit the parish. The children were very excited. There was a piñata, and the Magi brought gifts for the children.



They also gave me the gift of a wonderful icon of St. Joseph, the patron of the parish.



Father Walter Waldron's funeral Mass



Wednesday, I went to Roxbury to celebrate the funeral Mass of Father Walter Waldron. It was held at St. Patrick's, where, of course, Father Waldron served as pastor for 32 years. Previously, he had served for 10 years at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.



Father Walter was one of those priests who, after the Second Vatican Council, took very seriously the challenges of the social gospel and went to work in the inner city. He did extraordinary work at St. Patrick's, particularly with the school.



His lifelong friend, Bishop Bill Murphy, was the homilist for the Mass. Many of Father Waldron's family were with us, along with many people from the parish -- both the Spanish and Cape Verdean communities -- who were there to say farewell to their beloved pastor.