Teaching in the Language of Love

No matter where my mission travels take me, I can count on one thing: being surprised! While visiting Sri Lanka a few years ago, I was taken aback to learn that South Asia is home to the highest percentage of children with a disabling hearing loss in the world. Almost 3.5 percent of children born there have a profound hearing loss compared to about 0.5 percent in higher income countries like the United States, Canada, or Australia. The World Health Organization attributes this to a combination of factors: a lack of pre-natal care and proper nutrition for women are among them. Children born to illiterate parents are also at higher risk of being born with a significant hearing loss; the less educated the parents are, the more likely they are to not have access to proper nutrition and medical care.



In some parts of Sri Lankan culture, families of children born with physical impairments are often seen as having done something wrong in a previous life -- especially the mother and her child. As in many mission countries, children born with special needs may also be seen as a burden to a family and face a life of exclusion and discrimination.



It was an honor to witness Catholic missionaries working to correct that impression while bringing care and education to the family and child.



St. Joseph School for the Deaf in the Archdiocese of Colombo is overflowing with smiling, beautiful children. Supported annually with a grant from the Missionary Childhood Association, students learn regular classwork along with sign language; other classes focus on lip reading as well. Students proudly showed me their artwork and displayed their written talents. They impressed me by knowing exactly where Boston is located on their classroom map!



My very limited knowledge of American Sign Language was of little help, as Sri Lankan Sign Language is different in many ways. The children giggled when I thought I said, "Thank you!" -- putting my flat hand to my lips, then moving it forward and downward towards them. In their signs, I was actually blowing them kisses! When I slapped my forehead to show them how silly I was, I found out I was thanking them instead!



As with most children in the missions, a common vocabulary was not that important. A big smile is a great communicator!



At Saint Joseph's, like all schools supported by Missionary Childhood, students are taught by missionaries in a common language -- that of God's love for all His children.



- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.