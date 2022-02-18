Cardinal Gregory installs new acolytes at Pope St. John XXIII

On Feb. 9, 2022, Washington Cardinal Wilton Gregory visited the archdiocese to preside at the installation of 12 seminarians to the ministry of acolyte at Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary. The installation Mass plays an important role in the formation of these men in their journey towards becoming priests. As an acolyte, each man's primary role will be assisting the deacon and priest during Mass. They may also serve as extraordinary ministers of Communion at Mass, bring the Eucharist to the sick, and participate in other tasks while aiding the priest and deacon during liturgical celebrations.



The men who were installed as acolytes include: Patrick Thomas Bruen, Archdiocese of Detroit; William Edward Burns, Diocese of Orlando; Brian Thomas Delaney, Archdiocese of Boston; Thomas R. Fallati, Diocese of Albany; John Anthony Ippolito, Archdiocese of New York; Brother John Kim, St. Joseph Abbey; William Patrick Long, Diocese of Venice; Clifton Troy Mastran, Archdiocese of Washington, D.C.; Paul D. McDonald, Diocese of Albany; Rayappan Rajesh Ravi, Archdiocese of New York; Brother Charles Andrew Tupta, Rock Hill Oratory; John Paul Williams, Diocese of Springfield.

