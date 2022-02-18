Scholarship honors memory of Watertown parishioner killed in Vietnam

WATERTOWN -- Lt. Paul J. Sullivan served in the Vietnam War for only one month before he was killed in combat. But for over half a century since then, the communities where he lived, taught, and coached have kept his memory alive through a scholarship fund for student athletes who embody the values he demonstrated in his life.



Sullivan was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Watertown and a 1961 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Waltham. He played basketball and baseball and worked as a park instructor for the Watertown Recreation Department. After graduating from Boston College in 1965, he spent a year teaching at the West Junior High School in Watertown. He was also a coach at Sacred Heart High School and St. Patrick High School in Watertown.



"He was really a teacher-coach personified," said Sullivan's sister, Eleanor Donato, in a Feb. 11 interview.



Sullivan volunteered for the army at the age of 24 and was sent to Vietnam in early July 1968. He was killed in combat a month later. The scholarship in his honor was established by Sullivan's family and friends.



Now in its 54th year, the Lt. Paul J. Sullivan Scholarship is awarded to well-rounded student athletes who are active in school, religion, and community.



Applicants must submit a transcript; an essay explaining how they exemplify what Sullivan stood for; and three letters of recommendation, written by a coach, a religious leader, and a school leader.



All applicants are interviewed by the scholarship committee, which consists of former winners and some of Sullivan's family and friends.



Donato got involved with the scholarship about 20 years after its creation. She was 17 when her brother died -- the same age as the students who receive the scholarship.



"One of the things we ask the kids is, 'How are you like him?'" Donato said.



For the first 15 years of its existence, the scholarship was given to students nominated from the four parishes that Sullivan had connections with: his family parish of Sacred Heart in Watertown; St. Mary's in Waltham, where he went to high school; and Sacred Heart in Newton and St. Patrick's in Watertown, where he coached.



But as time has gone on, seeing the closure of schools and formation of parishes into collaboratives, the parameters of the scholarship also changed. Now, all high school seniors from Watertown may apply, as well as members of other nearby parishes and collaboratives.



"We're happy it's grown. It means a lot," Donato said.



However, she said, they do not want the scholarship to expand to the point that they cannot interview all the applicants.



"The interview is really a key piece," she said.



For its first 25 years, the scholarship awards were presented at a dinner event. Now, the committee holds a dinner every five years and smaller receptions for the years in between.



The scholarship is funded by donations as well as an annual golf tournament. When a person connected to the scholarship dies, memorial donations are often made in their honor, and the scholarship is given in their memory that year.



In its early years, the top scholarship was $500, and four runners-up received savings bonds. Now, the scholarships range from $1,500 to the top award of $5,000. Last year, 10 scholarships were awarded, totaling $27,000.



The application deadline for the 54th Lt. Paul J. Sullivan Scholarship is April 14. Information about the scholarship and a link to the online application form can be viewed at sites.google.com/view/lt-paul-j-sullivan-scholarship.