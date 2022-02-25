'Faith in Action': Catholic Appeal prepares to launch

BRAINTREE -- The archdiocese's annual Catholic Appeal fundraiser is about to begin with the hope of regaining support from the faithful in the pews at Mass, while still utilizing other means of advertising the campaign and receiving donations.



The appeal is to be announced in parishes on the weekend of March 5-6. The following weekend, March 12-13, will be Commitment Weekend, when parishioners would typically put their donations in the collection basket at their church.



The Catholic Appeal supports the archdiocese's parishes, Catholic schools, and central ministries, as well as resources available to anyone, such as pro-life services and addiction recovery programs. The theme of the 2022 Catholic Appeal is "Faith in Action," referring to the work that is done in these communities.



Gavan Mooney, who was appointed chief philanthropy officer for the Archdiocese of Boston last year, said that an investment in the Catholic Appeal is also an investment in one's parish and community.



"Our priests and our teachers and our volunteers at the parish level in our communities have been really on the front line of ensuring that the continuation of our faith and our work happens, in particular over the last two years," Mooney said in a Feb. 23 interview.



The coronavirus pandemic had a significant impact on both the way the appeal was conducted and on its results in 2020 and 2021. Mooney said that the donor count before the pandemic was about 45,000, but that total has been 10,000 less during the past two years.



With fewer people attending Mass in person, where they would have heard announcements and received specially marked envelopes, the campaign adapted by using alternative means of advertising the campaign and enabling donations, such as using direct mail, email blasts, and online giving.



Mooney said they hope more people will be back in the pews this year, but they will also reach out through mailings and social media.



As in past years, each parish has an appeal coordinator to help launch the campaign in their community. They may do this by putting announcements in the bulletin, offering prayers for the faithful, arranging witness talks, and providing updates on the parish's progress toward meeting their fundraising goal.



"We're so grateful and thankful to them for their support and their efforts to ensure the success of this endeavor," Mooney said.



He said that participation will be "key to our success."



"It's really important that we step up and have a great appeal year this year," he said.



Information about the Catholic Appeal, including options for making donations, can be found at BostonCatholicAppeal.org.