Thanking God for His Bounty

A few years ago, I spent the night at the simple, comfortable home of the late Archbishop Emeritus of Tororo, Uganda, James Odongo. Close to 80 years old at the time, the archbishop reminded me of my own father who had recently passed away -- warm, welcoming, and quick to tell a good story. They were also both men who had certain ideas about how life should be lived and were not shy about sharing them with you; one was loathe to disagree with either of them!



As we sat down for dinner, we said grace -- the one all Catholics know. "Bless us, oh Lord, and these Thy gifts, which we are about to receive from thy bounty, through Christ our Lord. Amen." Over dinner, Archbishop James proceeded to explain his thoughts on the prayer we had recited; he clearly felt it was underutilized.



He asked me, "What is not a gift from God's bounty? When we take a walk through the woods, are we not seeing God's bounty in the trees, the birds, and the animals? As we greet family and friends, are they not examples of God's bounty in our lives?" Archbishop James believed that we could apply this simple prayer of blessing to every moment of our daily lives.



The idea of using this blessing prayer for everyday moments -- large and small -- has stayed with me. I say it before I speak about the missions in schools or parishes; it pops to mind when I'm in my garden. When I look at my husband of forty years, so supportive of this sometimes-all-consuming mission ministry, I can't help but thank God for the bounty He has bestowed on me.



As I watch the news these days, this blessing prayer has become more elemental in my mind as I watch an unprovoked war play out, people flee their homes not knowing if they'll ever return, and children cry for fathers who have stayed behind to defend their country.



Join me in gratitude for our simple, daily bounty. Can you picture the roof over your head? "Bless us, Oh Lord, and these Thy gifts..." Are you able to go to your kitchen and choose from a variety of foods? "Bless us, Oh Lord, and these Thy gifts..." When it's time to sleep, will you climb into your own bed? "Bless us, Oh Lord, and these Thy gifts..."



God has blessed us with so much while many people have so little. Thank God with this prayer for all His bounty.



- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.