Cardinal authorizes special collection for Ukraine relief

BRAINTREE -- In response to the humanitarian crisis caused by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley has authorized all parishes in the Archdiocese of Boston to take a special collection for the people of Ukraine during the weekend of March 19-20.



In a March 14 announcement, Cardinal O'Malley explained that he was calling for this collection "due to the unprecedented needs brought about by the devastation of the attacks on Ukraine and the immigration of millions of victims fleeing the ravages of the war."



The proceeds from the collection will be sent to Catholic Relief Services, the overseas relief and development agency of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and to the Vatican agency for outreach to the Churches in Eastern Europe.



Cardinal O'Malley said that the people of Ukraine are facing both "immediate human crisis needs" and longer-term recovery and reconstruction needs, such as rebuilding churches and hospitals.



"The people of our archdiocese have a long history of generosity in times of local, national, and international disasters and for assisting with relief of human suffering. Please join me in supporting the people of Ukraine through our prayers, our concern, and our contributions," the cardinal said.