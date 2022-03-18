Two new priests for the archdiocese

The archdiocese added two priests to its priestly roster with the incardinations of Father Michael A. MacInnis and Father Cristiano G. Borro Barbosa. Although the incardinations were effective on Dec. 21, 2021, and Nov. 5, 2021, respectively, they were recognized and welcomed with a celebration of Mass at St. John's Seminary, where both priests will be continuing their current assignments but now as Boston priests.



An incardination is essentially the addition of a new member to the existing clergy -- bishops, priests (more precisely presbyters), and deacons -- of a local church, usually a diocese, or an institute that may incardinate clergy. A local church comes in many different forms: arch/dioceses; arch/eparchies (for Eastern Catholics); prelatures, both personal and territorial; and others, as well. The institutes include religious orders, abbeys, and societies of apostolic life, among others.



Incardination is usually accomplished by ordination of a man to the diaconate, but ordination to the presbyterate (priest) or episcopate (bishop) can also bring about an incardination.



It can also happen, as in the case of these two new Boston priests, by transferring from one local church or institute. In this case, we have an incardination from another local church -- Father Barbosa excardinated from the Diocese of Bauru; and an incardination from an institute -- Father MacInnis excardinated from the Friars Minor, Immaculate Conception province.



A bishop or his equivalent may incardinate a cleric into his diocese at any point, although he is strongly urged to provide a suggested transitional period of five years before making the incardination effective. It is effected by the agreement of the two superiors of the respective priests. It is a legal act in canon law, and it is usually done by an authentic document detailing the initial request, the permission of the respective superiors to continue the process and the grant of the incardination.



A cleric -- bishop, presbyter, or deacon -- can only be incardinated in one local church or institute. When that happens, each -- the local church and the newly incardinated cleric -- assumes the respective duties and responsibilities.



Father Michael A. MacInnis



Father Michael A. MacInnis is the youngest of the four children of the late John and Adele (Ungemach) MacInnis. His siblings are Mary Rose Ericsson of Hingham, Jean Sullivan of Scituate, and Shawn MacInnis of Plainville. He was raised in Quincy and attended local schools: Merrymount School, Central Junior High, and Quincy High before enrolling at the University of Massachusetts-Boston. He entered the Franciscan Friars and completed his philosophy studies at St. John's Seminary and his theology studies at Weston School of Theology in Cambridge.



Manchester Bishop John B. McCormack ordained him to the priesthood on Sept. 16, 2000. During his ministry with the Franciscans, he served at Sacred Heart (Italian) Parish, Waltham; St. Ann (Italian) Parish, Marlborough; St. Francis Xavier, New Milford, Connecticut. He was also director of formation for the Franciscan Friars Immaculate Conception Province before becoming spiritual director and later adding director of human formation at St. John's Seminary to his duties.



"It's an honor and privilege to be incardinated into the Archdiocese of Boston," Father MacInnis told The Pilot. "Boston is where my sacraments were celebrated, where I grew up, where I studied and was formed, and where I have served. The archdiocese is where my family and spiritual roots are. It's good to be home."



Father Cristiano G. Borro Barbosa



Father Barbosa hails from Adamantina, Brazil. He was born on Oct. 11, 1976, the younger of the two sons of Antonio and Maria do Carmo Borro; his older brother, Alexandre, lives in Itu, Brazil. He grew up in Nossa Senhora de Fatima Parish in his hometown and attended elementary, middle, and secondary schools there.



He studied psychology and philosophy at two different schools in Bauru, Brazil, obtaining degrees in both. He also has degrees in theology, all from Brazilian universities and seminaries.



Bishop of Bauru Luiz A. Guedes ordained him to the priesthood on Dec. 22, 2007. He came to the U.S. to pursue doctoral studies at Boston College School of Theology and Ministry, from which he received a doctorate in sacred theology. The title of his doctoral dissertation is "Speaking rightly about Christian hope and the resurrection of the body."



During his student years, he lived at St. Anthony of Padua or Lisbon Rectory, Cambridge, where he also served as parochial vicar from 2019 to 2020. Before his 2020 appointment to the faculty of St. John's Seminary, he was parochial vicar in four Lowell parishes: Holy Trinity (Polish); Immaculate Conception; St. Anthony of Padua (Portuguese); and Holy Family. Father Barbosa is also an adjunct faculty member at Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary, Weston.