Cardinal to join pope in consecration of Ukraine and Russia

BOSTON -- March 25, at noon, Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley will celebrate a Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross for the Feast of the Annunciation, leading the Archdiocese of Boston as it joins Pope Francis in consecrating Ukraine and Russia to the Blessed Mother.



Bishop Robert Reed is to give the homily, and Father Yaroslav Nalysnyk, pastor of Christ the King Parish, will be there representing the Ukrainian Catholic Community in Boston.



The Mass will be broadcast live on CatholicTV.

