Ste. Jeanne d'Arc School: Generations of Children Helping Children

Recently, I enjoyed a visit to Ste. Jeanne d'Arc School in Lowell to speak to the students about their membership in the Missionary Childhood Association (MCA). The students know me and the programs of MCA well; only a pandemic kept us apart! They use their Mite Boxes as they pray and sacrifice for children in the missions during Advent AND Lent. A yearly visit -- either by just myself or with a missionary in tow -- is part of their curriculum, as is the use of our mission education materials that arrive via e-newsletter each month.



My day began with the eighth graders, sharing stories, pictures, and videos of the missions in Uganda. As we talked about the arrival of missionaries, I told them about the Ugandan Martyrs the youngest of whom was only fourteen. "Is anyone here fourteen?" I asked. A few hands were raised.



Then, as usual, the Holy Spirit stepped into my perfectly pre-planned presentation as I looked out at them and said, "I've been visiting this school since before you were born."



They were kind enough to overlook the grey hair and act surprised. I told them about my first visit to the school. I was welcomed by their now-retired principal, Sister Prescille Malo, SCO who was happy to receive a mission visitor from our office -- my position had been empty for a while. I asked Sister how long the school had been involved with MCA (then called Holy Childhood). She paused and asked me my age. When I told her, she said, "Our students have been members since before you were born."



As I relayed this to the children, many were excited to tell me that their parents were alumni and therefore MCA members, too. A few related that their grandparents had been students; they couldn't wait to ask them about their own Mite Box experiences.



I was so happy for them -- and for the mission Church. My own mission journey started when the "mission lady" visited my school, told us about children around the world who didn't know how much God loved them, and gave us the special job of helping missionaries help them. At the time, if you told me I'd grow up to be the "mission lady" I'd have thought you were crazy! I shared that with the class and wondered aloud, was the future "mission lady/guy" sitting in front of me?



We returned to talk of Uganda and the idea of children helping children. As I ended my day with the three-year-olds, it was with the knowledge that MCA will live in the hearts and minds of Ste. Jeanne d'Arc students for generations to come.



- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.