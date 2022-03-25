Holy Cross Cathedral resumes annual St. Patrick's Day tradition

BOSTON -- The feast of St. Patrick has always been a special occasion in Boston, being the patron of both Ireland and the archdiocese. But this year's March 17 celebration at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross was even more special, coming after a years-long break in the cathedral's usual observance of the holiday.



The cathedral community has a tradition of blessing and distributing shamrocks at a special Mass on St. Patrick's Day. But they could not have that celebration during the renovation of the cathedral from 2017 to 2019, and the coronavirus pandemic prevented the Mass from being open to the public in 2020 and 2021.



This year, the tradition was able to continue, with several hundred people attending, many of them wearing green to show their Irish pride. Officials of the Boston police and fire departments were present, as well as representatives of Catholic Memorial High School, one of the few schools in the archdiocese whose curriculum includes the Irish language and culture. School President Dr. Peter Folan and Irish studies teacher Mary Concannon proclaimed readings at the Mass and students served as acolytes, leading the Prayers of the Faithful in Gaelic and English.



Bishop Mark O'Connell was the principal celebrant of the Mass. The homilist was Father Christopher O'Connor, the administrator of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Winthrop.



In his homily, Father O'Connor connected the life of St. Patrick to the Gospel reading of the liturgy, in which Jesus calls St. Peter after the miraculous catch of fish.



"Much like the Lord commands in the Gospel, the life of Patrick calls us to 'put out into the deep,'" Father O'Connor said.



He said that an examination of St. Patrick's life shows a threefold path to follow: forgiveness, faith, and service. He went on to say that to "put out into the deep" means to forgive, to believe, and to serve.



Born in Britain, as a teenager, St. Patrick was kidnapped by pirates and brought to Ireland as a slave. He spent several years there until he heard God's voice telling him to seek out a boat that would give him safe passage home. He escaped his enslavement, returned to his home, and eventually became a bishop. He chose to return to Ireland as a missionary to the people who had enslaved him.



"Patrick's example teaches that one of the fundamental acts of discipleship is forgiveness," Father O'Connor said.



He recalled Pope St. John Paul II's teaching that the worst prison is the human heart that refuses to forgive.



"A lack of forgiveness imprisons us. A refusal to forgive enslaves. By casting off the shackles and restraints of anger and resentment, St. Patrick reveals Christ and becomes free and unbound," Father O'Connor said.



He said St. Patrick also trusted in God throughout many struggles. As he tried to evangelize the Irish pagans, he was sometimes met with great opposition. He was imprisoned and enslaved again, and attempts were made on his life.



"These tough experiences did not diminish his faith but deepened it," Father O'Connor said.



He praised St. Patrick's trust in God, as well as his zeal for proclaiming the Good News.



"Patrick's life reminds us that -- priests, single, married -- all of us are called to make the daily offering of our lives," he said.



He told the assembly that Jesus calls each of them like he called St. Patrick and the apostles. Father O'Connor urged the faithful to also "put out into the deep" and "make an offering of your lives."



Alluding to the prayer known as the Breastplate of St. Patrick, he said that "When we pardon, believe, and serve, it is then that Christ is with me, Christ before me, Christ behind me, Christ in me, Christ beneath me, and Christ above me."



Then, Bishop O'Connell blessed the shamrocks, which were distributed after the Mass to those in attendance.



The Mass was followed by a reception with Irish music and refreshments in the lower church.



Tommy Heyne brought his two young children to the celebration. Speaking to The Pilot afterwards, he said it was "a beautiful Mass."



"We love St. Patrick and what he means for the world and what he means for the Irish heritage of Boston," he said.