Weeping at Tombs, Working for Peace

As someone who has been in ministry for The Pontifical Mission Societies (TPMS) for almost twenty-three years, I often joke with people that my boss is the Pope. I mean, why else would we be called Pontifical, right? We really do have a Vatican office.



During my time with TPMS, I have had three "bosses," each with different gifts. In my opinion, my current "boss," Pope Francis, is the most direct in the way he speaks. It resonates with me; from childhood, my father taught me to "say what I mean and mean what I say."



On the flight back to Rome from his recent trip to Malta, Pope Francis spoke about the evils of war. He said it "... is always a cruelty, an inhumane thing that goes against the human spirit." He invoked the first Biblical murder, calling war "Cainian." It is the spirit to kill.



The Holy Father went on to share a personal story. He spoke of visiting military cemeteries in Italy -- one dating to World War I, the other to World War II -- and reading the names of young people who had died in battle. The pope said, "Really, I cried out of bitterness" at both places. He went on to say that "Crying at tombs is needed."



After reading these remarks, I visited a local cemetery where I sometimes walk during my lunch break. I searched for graves with flags attached, marking them as veterans. Many were like my own father's resting place: combat veterans who lived to raise a family and perhaps see grandchildren born. I prayed and moved on. As I walked, I found many more men and women whose short lives were marked by military service.



I cried, really cried, for the loss. I wept for the parents who buried them; for the young spouses and children they left behind; for the communities that would never benefit from the good they'd do. I cried for the lessons this world never seems to learn as countries send their youth to fight battles designed by their elders.



In Ukraine, Syria, Yemen, Ethiopia, Myanmar ... pick a populated continent and you'll find war.



Every day in my office, I look at a framed poster that has been a favorite of mine since sixth grade. It says, "War is Not Healthy for Children and Other Living Things." Many missionaries who visit our office have remarked on the truth of it, having witnessed war firsthand. Their sacrifices remind me that there is also a time to dry my eyes and get back to work.



For peace.



- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.