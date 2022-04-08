At Mass, Cardinal O'Malley highlights importance of abuse prevention efforts

HULL -- As parishes throughout the archdiocese began their observances of National Child Abuse Prevention Month on the weekend of April 2-3, Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley joined the community of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Hull to highlight the importance of this month dedicated to awareness and education.



Like many parishes across the archdiocese, the parish used its weekend Masses as an opportunity to pray for victims of sexual abuse, especially children abused by clergy, and share information about available resources for child protection and advocacy.



Accompanying the cardinal at the Mass, celebrated April 3 at St. Ann Church, were Vivian Soper, director of the Office of Pastoral Support and Child Protection, and social worker Kristen Gotter, both of whom were available to speak with parishioners following the Mass.



In addition to April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People. In light of these milestones, the archdiocese had asked pastors to highlight the issue of sexual abuse on the first weekend of the month of April.



Father Scott Euvrard, the pastor of Christ by the Sea Catholic Collaborative, explained this context and welcomed the cardinal at the start of the April 3 Mass. He took Cardinal O'Malley's presence as a sign of the archdiocese's connectedness.



"Whenever the bishop of the diocese comes, it's a great reminder to us that we don't exist in isolation, but rather we exist in communion with those Catholic parishes throughout the other 143 cities and towns of the Archdiocese of Boston," Father Euvrard said.



In his homily, Cardinal O'Malley explained the work of the Office of Pastoral Support and Child Protection. The office receives initial reports of abuse in the Church, which are immediately passed on to civil authorities. They also work with survivors of abuse to help them get psychological and pastoral support.



The office's prevention efforts include training employees and volunteers in parishes and schools to create safe environments and identify signs of abuse. Any adult who may come into contact with children in Church programs must participate in the Protecting God's Children training program. Another curriculum teaches children in Catholic schools and religious education programs how to keep themselves safe.



The archdiocese's Office of Background Screening, led by Lisa Cutulle, conducts annual CORI background checks for all clergy, educators, volunteers, parish and school staff, and candidates for the priesthood and diaconate. According to Cutulle, this office conducts about 50,000 CORI screenings each year.



Cardinal O'Malley said he meets regularly with survivors of abuse and holds healing Masses for survivors and their families. He also acknowledged and thanked the review board, a group of lay experts and survivors who help evaluate and implement the archdiocese's programs.



"In this Mass, we want to pray very specially for all those who have been harmed by abuse and to commit ourselves to redouble our efforts to create safe environments for children, young people, and vulnerable adults," Cardinal O'Malley said.



He acknowledged that the Church handled situations of abuse "very, very badly" in the past and said that they now "seek to redress those wrongs of the past and to commit ourselves to the protection and welfare of our children."



"We need all the parishes to continue to cooperate with us in this commitment to protect our children," Cardinal O'Malley said.



He also spoke about Pope Francis' idea of "pastoral conversion."



"Our conversion is not just personal but also as a community. And Lent is about that call to conversion," the cardinal said.



He said that Lent is a time to reflect on how to use the time God has given.



"Each Lent is another opportunity to review our lives in light of the Gospel and say, 'What are we doing? What should we be doing?'" Cardinal O'Malley said.



Following his homily, the prayers of the faithful included petitions related to safeguarding children and supporting survivors of abuse: for Church leaders to make the Church a safe place, for the healing of survivors, and for peace for abused people who have died, especially those who died of suicide or addiction.



Speaking to The Pilot after the Mass, Father Euvrard said it was "a real blessing" to have the cardinal with them to celebrate the Eucharist and mark the start of Child Abuse Prevention Month.



Cardinal O'Malley is the president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors and has been an advocate for survivors of clergy sexual abuse throughout his time as Archbishop of Boston.



"I'm grateful to the cardinal for keeping this as a priority within the archdiocese and also in the ways in which he leads the universal Church around this issue. It's an inspiration to us," Father Euvrard said.