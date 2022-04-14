Sometimes, All it Takes is a Simple 'Yes'

We all know what the Blessed Mother's "Yes" led to, for her and for us. This young woman's Fiat literally changed history. Please excuse the broad assumption here, but it would seem to me that none of us will ever have to make such a world-altering decision, at least not one that has the power to change every life on earth.



Yet, every day, we are asked to change the world for the people around us. In large or small ways, our spouses, children, family, friends, or neighbors may need our "Yes." Sometimes that affirmative answer may be the difference between living in perpetual Lent or helping someone find the way to Easter.



In Ireland, this path started at a high level. First, after what Justice Minister Helen McEntee called "the unjustified and unprovoked attack against a democratic sovereign state in Europe," the Irish government immediately lifted all restrictions on visas for all Ukrainian citizens.



The government's "Yes" spurred local Irish aid groups into action, many banding together to coordinate their efforts. The Roscommon County Council, together with the local Lions Club, brought forth a plan to bring 100 Ukrainians to their rural county. To do so, they needed help from long-time local friends who are of service to the community's spiritual needs -- The Divine Word Missionaries (SVD).



Advertisement

Up until 2019, an SVD Residence Hall had been rented out to a group that offered care to people who are wheelchair-bound while their caregivers were able to go on a much-needed holiday. Since then, it sat empty.



The Lions Club approached the missionaries with the idea of opening the facility to Ukrainian refugees, and, according to house rector Father George Agger, SVD, "a simple 'Yes' at our breakfast meeting was all that was needed. It opened a floodgate of collaboration and community volunteers who converted our empty building into a warm, welcoming home."



It happened quickly. As of 10 a.m. the place was an empty shell; by 8:00 that night, they were ready for their guests. New bedding and curtains had been donated. Local tradespeople revived the dormant boilers and water systems. Food arrived with new dining tables and chairs. And just in time, too. The first group of 38 Ukrainian guests arrived that evening. More are expected in the coming days.



The next day, Father George wrote, "Last night, the lights of our Residence Block were aglow for the first time in how long? Even though it's the season of Lent, Donamon has more a feel of Easter to it: Hope, Light, Peace, Collaboration."



All because people simply said "Yes."



- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.