Freedom and hope

Freedom.



Jesus suffered his passion and death to free us from death and sin. As St. Paul writes, "For the law of the spirit of life in Christ Jesus has freed you from the law of sin and death" (Romans 8:2). This does not mean we don't sin, and it doesn't mean we do not die. It does mean that Christ sacrificed himself so that we may have eternal life. He sacrificed himself so that we are free to have hope in the Resurrection.



The hope of the Resurrection is not forced upon us, rather we have a choice to believe. We are free to choose to focus on the suffering of Christ's Passion and death or to see the bright promise of his Resurrection. Even with this freedom, it is not always easy to choose to find hope.



War, poverty, racism, financial stress, relationship issues, and the anxiety of daily life can keep us focused on the Passion of Christ. Seeing the suffering all around, the pain endured personally and by others can make one lose hope. Life can be hard. There is sadness, there is pain, and there is loss. We have the freedom to focus on the challenges in our lives and our sinfulness and failings, but I am convinced that God gave us the freedom so we can choose hope.



Hope in the Resurrection. Hope in the knowledge that "God created mankind in his image; in the image of God he created them" (Gen. 1:27). Therefore, God is present in the world. He is present with each person we encounter. There is great hope in seeing God's presence in everyone we meet. In understanding that we are all walking this path together and that there is something beyond ourselves and beyond even death. This great freedom is given to us through the sacrifice of Christ on Good Friday and his Resurrection on Easter. We are challenged to choose hope.



At the Catholic Schools Foundation (CSF), we have faith that young people in Catholic schools are learning to have hope in the Resurrection. They are learning that the gifts and talents they received from God are to be shared. As former CSF Scholarship recipient, Joadly (Jojo) Duplan said in her remarks at our recent annual dinner, "Catholic school taught me to ask, 'How do I use my gifts to better the world around me?'" For students like Jojo, receiving a Catholic education not only creates an excellent academic formation, but also a formation of their heart and soul. They see themselves as children of God, and regardless of the challenges of life, there is hope.



Freedom and hope are a powerful combination. We are free to have hope in the Resurrection. We are free to share the love of Christ with others, see beyond ourselves and our personal challenges, and be the light in the darkness.



The Easter season is one of hope. Let us choose to move beyond the Passion of Christ into the joy and hope of his Resurrection. Let us choose to share this hope by remembering that God is present in the world and we can share this love with a kind word, sharing our resources or simply starting each day in a spirit of gratitude.



This Easter season, let us choose hope.



- Michael B. Reardon is executive director of the Catholic Schools Foundation, www.CSFBoston.org.