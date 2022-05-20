The first Church council, the Council of Jerusalem we hear about in today's First Reading, decided the shape of the Church as we know it.







Some Jewish Christians had wanted Gentile converts to be circumcised and obey all the complex ritual and purity laws of the Jews.







The council called this a heresy, again showing us that the Church in the divine plan is meant to be a worldwide family of God, no longer a covenant with just one nation.







Today's Liturgy gives us a profound meditation on the nature and meaning of the Church. The Church is One, as we see in the First Reading: "the Apostles [bishops] and presbyters [priests], in agreement with the whole Church [laity]."







The Church is Holy, taught and guided by the Spirit that Jesus promises the Apostles in the Gospel.







The Church is Catholic, or universal, making known God's ways of salvation to all peoples, ruling all in equity, as we sing in today's Psalm.







And the Church, as John sees in the Second Reading, is Apostolic -- founded on the twelve Apostles of the Lamb.







All these marks of the Church are underscored in the story of the council.







Notice that everybody, including Paul, looks to "Jerusalem [and] . . . The Apostles" to decide the Church's true teaching. The Apostles, too, presume that Christian teachers need a "mandate from us."







And we see the Spirit guiding the Apostles in all truth. Notice how they describe their ruling: "It is the decision of the Holy Spirit and of us."







Knowing these truths about the Church, our hearts should never be troubled. The Liturgy's message today is that the Church is the Lord's, watched over and guarded by the Advocate, the Holy Spirit sent by the Father in the name of the Son.















Sixth Sunday of Easter







Acts 15:1-2, 22-29



Psalm 67:2-3, 5-6, 8



Revelation 21:10-14, 22-23



John 14:23-29







- Scott Hahn is the founder and president of the Saint Paul Center for Biblical Theology. He is also the bestselling author of numerous books including The Lamb's Supper, Reasons to Believe, and Rome Sweet Home (co-authored with his wife, Kimberly). Some of his newest books are The Creed, Joy to the World and Evangelizing Catholics.

Advertisement