Texas school shooting: US Catholic bishops lament 'epidemic of evil and violence'

The U.S. Catholic bishops said on Tuesday that the country was facing an "epidemic of evil and violence" after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Texas.



In a statement issued on May 24, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) urged citizens to "implore our elected officials to help us take action."



The USCCB issued the statement after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, southwest Texas, killing 21 people.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that officers were believed to have killed the shooter, a local 18-year-old identified as Salvador Ramos.



The statement from the USCCB's public affairs director Chieko Noguchi said: "There have been too many school shootings, too much killing of the innocent. Our Catholic faith calls us to pray for those who have died and to bind the wounds of others, and we join our prayers along with the community in Uvalde and Archbishop Gustavo GarcÍa-Siller."



"As we do so, each of us also needs to search our souls for ways that we can do more to understand this epidemic of evil and violence and implore our elected officials to help us take action."



Responding to the shooting on May 24, San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller tweeted: "God have mercy on our children, their families, their communities. Darkness is dense with one more shooting in our country."



"Let us help one another to spark light and warmth. May we keep each other in company. Prayers are needed."



The U.S. bishops deplored mass shootings in New York State and California earlier this month.



In a May 16 statement, the USSCB said that it continued to "advocate for an end to violence," citing the Church's consistent appeals for "rational yet effective forms of regulation of dangerous weapons."



The USCCB spoke out after a gunman killed 10 people and injured three others on May 14 at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and a shooter killed one person and wounded five others on May 15 at a church in Laguna Woods, California.





