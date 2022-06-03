Eucharistic Congress tickets to be available at the door

BRAINTREE -- Although advanced sales are now closed, tickets for the Jesus is Here Eucharistic Congress will be available for purchase at the door to the event.



The archdiocesan conference will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on June 18 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning at 7:30 a.m.



The event will include music, guest speakers, eucharistic adoration, opportunities for confession, a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley, and a eucharistic procession. There will also be vendors and exhibitors from different organizations.



The congress will mark the end of the archdiocesan Year of the Eucharist that Cardinal O'Malley declared in 2020 to encourage education and celebration of the Catholic Church's eucharistic faith. Additionally, there will be two lead-up events held at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston the evening before the congress.



Vino et Veritas, an evening of networking hosted by Young Catholic Professionals, will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on June 17 in the lower hall of the cathedral. It will include a panel with Cardinal O'Malley and two of the speakers for the congress: Bishop Robert Barron and Bishop Daniel Flores. Tickets are $25 and include admission to a second event that evening, Jesus is Here for Youth and Young Adults. Registration for Vino and Veritas closes June 8.



Jesus is Here for Youth and Young Adults will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will include praise and worship music by Village Lights, a talk by Bobby and Jackie Angel, and adoration. Tickets are $10 each. Pre-registration will be open until June 8, but tickets will also be available at the door.



Information and links to registration for the Jesus is Here Eucharistic Congress, as well as Jesus is Here for Youth and Young Adults, are available at www.evangelizeboston.com/eucharistic-congress. Registration for Vino et Veritas can be found at www.bostoncatholic.org/vino-et-veritas.

