Four Jesuits who served in archdiocesan parishes to be ordained

Among the 17 new priests who will be ordained for service in the Jesuits' Canadian and American Provinces are four who served in archdiocesan parishes during their seminary formation as deacons.



Fathers Matthew Cortese and Sean Hagerty will be ordained on June 11, 2022, by New York Auxiliary Bishop Edmund Whalen at Fordham University Church for service in the Jesuit USA East Province. On that same date, Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski of St. Louis will ordain David Kiblinger and Jonathon Polce for service in the Jesuit Central and South Province.



Father Matthew Cortese, SJ, a New York native, completed theological studies at Regis College in Toronto, and has been serving his deacon year at St. Ignatius of Loyola, Newton.



Father Sean Hagerty, SJ, a native of the Big Apple and a former member of the U.S. Army, completed his theological studies at Boston College School of Theology and Ministry and served as deacon at Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish, Chelsea-Everett-Malden-Revere.



Father David Kiblinger, SJ, a native of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, is also an alumnus of Boston College School of Theology and Ministry. He served his deacon internship at St. Cecilia, Boston.



Father Jonathon Polce, SJ, a Connecticut native, is an alumnus of Regis College, Toronto, and more recently of Boston College School of Theology and Ministry. During his deacon year, he served at St. Mary of the Assumption, Brookline.

