From Cardinal Seán's blog

Since the spring, Father Andrea Filippucci has been on loan to the Diocese of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. And now, Father Victor Vitug will be joining him to work at St. Joseph's Parish on St. Croix. So, they both came to meet with me last Friday.



Father Andrea has had some challenges but is very happy and excited to be there and is learning a lot about life in the West Indies. Bishop Jerome and the people of the Virgin Islands are very grateful for the help because they have a shortage of priests, and this is a wonderful opportunity for us to make a contribution to that small mission diocese.







Emmanuel College



Saturday evening, I went to Emmanuel College to celebrate the alumni Mass during their alumni weekend, which was June 3-4.



Each year, they invite alumni classes that are celebrating particular anniversaries to join them for this weekend, but since they were unable to hold the celebration for the last two years, they also invited classes that would have celebrated anniversaries in 2020 and 2021.



The occasion was particularly special because it was a moment to celebrate the tenure of Sister Janet Eisner, who is retiring after serving as president for over 40 years. We were very happy to be joined by the new superior general of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, Sister Mary Johnson, a graduate of Emmanuel College herself.



Advertisement

After the Mass, we went outside to bless the restored statue of St. Julie Billiart, foundress of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, which is situated in front of the new St. Julie Residence Hall.







Pentecost Sunday



Sunday was, of course, Pentecost Sunday. Pentecost is the third most important feast of the liturgical calendar, and it was a joy to have the Spanish Mass at the cathedral.



Then, I went to celebrate confirmations at St. Mary's Parish in Brookline. Pentecost is such an appropriate day to celebrate confirmations, and we had a good group of young people there to receive the sacrament.



It was a beautiful celebration, and we had lovely weather for the event.







Board of the Catholic University of America



Then, I went to Washington, D.C., to attend meetings of the board of the Catholic University of America on Monday and Tuesday.



On Monday evening, there was a banquet to bid farewell to President John Garvey, who is retiring after 12 years.



Among the speakers was Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. She gave a beautiful tribute to President Garvey, who had been her professor when she was a law student at Notre Dame University.



The evening was a great tribute to President Garvey and his wife, Jeanne, and a celebration of his many accomplishments during his time as president.



He has begun many new initiatives and overseen the university's growth, both in facilities and the number of students, being very attentive to bringing underrepresented groups into the student body. He reorganized the board and was involved in many building projects, not to mention raising more money than all his predecessors put together. All the while, he and Jeanne have remained very close to the students. Much like Sister Janet at Emmanuel College, as president, John Garvey was not just an administrator but was very present to the students. I know he is very much appreciated by them.