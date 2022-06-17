St. John's Seminary names new director of lay formation programs

After a comprehensive search conducted over the past year, St. John's Seminary has announced that Dr. Anthony Coleman will serve as the new director for the Master of Arts in Ministry and Master of Theological Studies Degree Programs.



A native of Braintree, Coleman brings more than a decade of experience working in higher education as a teacher, administrator, and scholar. Having earned a B.A. in theology at St. Anselm College, and an M.A. in theology and Ph.D. in systematic theology (with a minor in historical theology) at Boston College, he has taught theology at St. Joseph's College of Maine, Anna Maria College in Worcester, and St. Gregory's University in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He has also previously served as an associate program director for St. Joseph's College of Maine and director of the Albany Campus for St. Bernard's School of Theology and Ministry. He is the author of "Lactantius the Theologian" (2017) and editor of "Leisure and Labor: The Liberal Arts in Catholic Higher Education" (2020).



"St. John's Seminary would like to congratulate Dr. Coleman on his new role. We look forward to his leadership as we continue to offer quality graduate education for those who wish to engage a serious study of theology faithful to the Catholic Tradition, and to serve our Church through ministry and evangelization," the seminary said in announcing Coleman's appointment.



"These two degree programs are faithful to the Catholic intellectual tradition and are carefully crafted to provide an integrated and thorough study of Catholic theology. They allow for specialization in one of two themes: acquiring skills to minister within the Church, or honing one's skills to participate fully in the New Evangelization of the world. We are confident that Dr. Coleman will advance that mission faithfully and well," the seminary added.



The announcement of Coleman's appointment comes as the Lay Formation Programs' offices prepare to relocate on July 1 to St. John's Seminary from their present location at the archdiocese's Pastoral Center in Braintree. In addition, Lay Programs Saturday morning classes will be held at St. John's Seminary, while weekday classes will remain at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Dedham.

