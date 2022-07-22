Catholic Charities programs empower future health care workers

Sandia Nicholas, a recent graduate of Catholic Charities Boston's Certified Nursing Assistant and Home Health Aide (CAN/HHA) Program in Brockton, is no stranger to adversity. When her then-boyfriend, and now-husband, became paralyzed during spinal cord surgery several years ago, she was devastated and scared for what the future held.



Rather than dwelling in anxiety, however, she channeled her fear into doing everything she could to support him. Nicholas contacted Brockton CAN/HHA program director Dianna Siciliano to enroll in the program, where she learned how to care for her husband and for patients with a wide range of medical needs.



"My teachers were just amazing," she said. "It was the best class I ever took."



An intensive month-long course that trains students to work as nursing assistants or home health aides in Greater Boston and beyond, Catholic Charities' CAN/HHA programs are offered at the agency's South Boston and Brockton site locations. Upon passing the state exam, most students go on to work in acute care settings at some of the best hospitals in the country, including Massachusetts General Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



"I love helping others, whether it's treating sick patients, supporting homeless people, or caring for my husband," said Nicholas. "It makes me feel good."



Students who do not have the means to pay for the program may be eligible for a scholarship, thanks to a partnership with Mass for Hire and a $25,000 grant from the Highland Street Foundation. Beyond covering the cost of the program courses, the Mass for Hire program also provides students who qualify with an MBTA pass, medical scrubs, and access to state exams -- all free of charge, with the expectation that the recipient will go on to work in an acute care setting.



According to Kathleen Curran-Nigl, director of the CAN/HHA Program at Catholic Charities' Laboure Center in South Boston, every moment in the nursing program is designed to be as educational and experiential as possible. Realistic training manikins are used to help students become comfortable with patient care, eventually moving on to demonstrate what they have learned during their clinicals. Curran-Nigl said this most often involves providing direct hands-on care to patients in hospital settings.



While health care careers have always been important and held in high esteem, the demands of the pandemic further affirmed the value and profound need for health care workers.



Curran-Nigl said she is passionate about helping individuals interested in healthcare enter the field. She knows firsthand how difficult it can be to overcome adversity and financial obstacles when pursuing education and employment opportunities.



When Curran-Nigl was just 16 years old, her father, a longtime emergency room coordinator at Boston Medical Center, unexpectedly passed away. Though heartbroken, Curran-Nigl had inherited her father's drive and quickly set out to keep his legacy alive by entering the healthcare field.



"The nurses he worked with were his heroes," she said. "Teaching the CAN program and helping the best nurse aides begin their future, to move onwards and upwards in their careers, is my way of honoring him."



"I know what it is like to not have any hope, so this job is really meaningful to me," she continued.



Above all, Curran-Nigl said she is inspired by her students' dedication, willingness to learn, and natural sense of compassion.



Catholic Charities CAN/HHA program sessions run several times a year in Brockton and South Boston. Programs are between 4-8 weeks in length and cost approximately $1,000, with scholarships available. Applications are accepted on an ongoing basis. To learn more, please visit ccab.org/nursing.







