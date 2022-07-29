Investing in the Future Leaders of Our Church

Kelvin was born into a non-Christian family in Nigeria. As a young boy, he felt moved to serve his neighbors. As he matured, he became more aware of the poverty of his fellow Nigerians. When he was led to God and prayer, Kelvin found his true calling -- to the priesthood!



Kelvin wanted to be a priest and help people practically and spiritually. He is now one of more than 800 seminarians at the Bigard Seminary in Enugu, Nigeria. He says, "Once ordained a priest, I hope to serve the Church by helping the poor and rejected in society."



Without support from The Society of St. Peter Apostle, "brother" society to The Propagation of



the Faith, Kelvin and his brother seminarians could not pursue their vocations. The seminarians contribute what they can by way of physical labor: they maintain the crumbling facilities, work the land, and tend livestock.



Financial aid, provided to The Society of St. Peter Apostle, by donors like YOU helps to ensure the formation of future Church leaders!



Cecilia has known for years that she was called to serve those in need. Raised in a Catholic family in Cambodia, faith was a central part of her life. She now relies on that faith as she studies to become a sister, with a scholarship from The Society of St. Peter Apostle.



Cecilia is passionate about becoming a teacher. She says, "I feel that by becoming a sister I could give good education to the young, especially the poor ones just like me... I could be a sign of hope to them." As professed sisters, Cecilia and her fellow novices will become instrumental leaders in their communities, reaching the neediest among them. By supporting the education of novices like Cecilia through The Society of St. Peter Apostle, you make an ongoing impact on children and families around the world.



For $4 a day, your prayerful generosity allows young people in the missions to say "Yes!" to God's call -- a two-year scholarship is $1,500. A gift of $750 grants a year's scholarship; $250 covers 4 months of school fees; $100 updates classroom technology; $51 provides school supplies for a student; $26 gives students personal care products.



Go online (www.propfaithboston.org) and make your monthly pledge to invest in the future leaders of our Church today -- give to The Society of St. Peter Apostle!







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.

Advertisement