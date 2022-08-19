Hull parish marks Assumption feast with maritime celebrations

St. Mary of the Assumption Parish at St. Ann's Church in Hull held its annual festival for the feast of the Assumption Aug. 14 with the statue of the Virgin Mary arriving by boat at the A Street pier, where she was carried to the church for the 10 a.m. Mass followed by a celebration on the lawn with coffee and refreshment. There was a seashell painting stand for the children and lawn games, as well.



The following day, Aug. 15, the parish held an inaugural Blessing of the Sea after a 6 p.m. Mass. The pastor, Father Scott Euvrard, with his service dog Laser, accompanied by Deacon Hien Vu and many parishioners, processed to the beach around the corner from the church to toss a ring of flowers into the sea preceded by a blessing. Parishioners then waded into the ocean to collect blessed water and to pray for health and well-being.

