A Presence of Faith

Last week, Sister Bernard Overkamp, MSC, stopped by our office to share stories about her work as a Missionary Sister of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. Sister has a quick smile and engaging wit; her stories flowed naturally.



She grew up in a large family in Germany -- Sister is the youngest of twelve! After her final profession of vows, she was sent to Papua New Guinea where she worked as a teacher and catechist. Much of her time was spent with tribal people in the more tropical region of the country. After twenty-five years in ministry there, Sister took a sabbatical year that brought her to Dover, Mass. During that time, she felt God calling her to a new adventure and transferred from the German province to the American Province of her order.



It was then that an invitation came that she never expected. She was asked to be a Circus Nun!



The Circus Ministry is part of the Ministry to People on the Move -- circus, carnival, and race car workers -- whose lives are lived on the road. About 40 percent of them are Catholic.



According to Sister Bernard, when asked, her answer was an immediate and resounding NO! She was asked again, just to visit the circus, to meet the workers, and see what happens "behind the curtain." This was an intriguing idea because, of course, no one gets to see backstage of a circus. It could ruin the magic of what happens under the big top! After that visit, Sister Bernard agreed to work in ministry with the circus, "for one year."



Fourteen years later, Sister will tell you it was an opportunity a lifetime. Sister Bernard worked as a cook, a seamstress, and a catechist for the children and adults alike. She and her Circus Ministry partner, Sister Dorothy, did Sacramental preparation, arranged weekly Masses for the workers ahead of each performance in different locales, and acted as surrogate mothers and confidantes to some of the workers. Most of them were younger people from Latin America and Eastern Europe whose parents felt more secure sending them on the road knowing there were nuns involved in their daily lives.



When I asked Sister what her favorite part of her ministry was, she didn't hesitate. "Being a presence of faith among the people," she said. "Being a missionary means being present to all people, walking with them, and sharing their lives."



Because of your baptism, you, too, are called to be a missionary -- to be a presence of faith to those around you -- even if you don't run away to join the circus!







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.