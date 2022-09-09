MCA: Helping All Children Know Their Mission

It's no secret that those of us in the mission ministry firmly believe that it is never too early to help every Catholic understand their own responsibility to help the Church grow, worldwide. Jesus' command to "Go into the whole world and proclaim the Gospel to every creature" is not limited to adults; it's for all ages.



The Missionary Childhood Association (MCA) is in place to help our youngest brothers and sisters in faith understand what it means to be "mission-minded" or have "mission awareness."



Some may think MCA is designed for people in wealthier countries to help missionaries who minister to children in under-funded countries. News that lands on my desk proves otherwise -- MCA is bringing the idea of mission awareness and solidarity to everyone who is learning to be Catholic, no matter where they live.



The Archdiocesan newspaper of Lagos, Nigeria, "The Catholic Herald" has a regular feature entitled "Kids and Teens." The last issue interviewed four children, asking them what they wanted to be when they grew up. They were also invited to comment on how, as members of MCA, they think their faith will influence their future careers.



Now, wait. Nigeria? Isn't that a mission country? Financially, the answer is yes. For those learning to be Catholic, their answer is the same as ours -- we are missionaries because we are baptized. The challenge to use our God-given talents wherever God places us does not look at borders, time-zones, or wallets. It looks at our hearts, and the love we show for each other, rooted in the Gospel message.



The children interviewed are stellar examples of the power of teaching young Catholics the importance of knowing their mission in life through MCA.



Maryrose would love to be a doctor. She says that teaching people to live a clean and healthy life will help them live and serve God longer. Maryrose is a perfect illustration of putting the two pillars of MCA -- prayer and sacrifice -- into action. She promises that before entering a ward, she will say a prayer, "inviting Doctor Jesus, my real Boss," to be with her and the patients. Maryrose also promises to sacrifice her time by offering free consultations for those who cannot afford treatment.



Judith wants to be a lawyer. She sees the local persecution of her fellow Christians and wants to stand up for the rights of all people unjustly accused. Marius wants to be a priest and Gideon a doctor.



- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.