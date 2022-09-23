Brighton's St. Joseph Prep ranks in Top 10 Best Catholic High Schools

Read Special Section

St. Joseph Prep Boston was ranked in the 2022 "Top 10 Best Catholic High Schools" in Massachusetts by Niche, a school review site and the market leader in connecting schools with students and families. St. Joseph Prep's ranking was accompanied by an A+ grade, a distinction earned by just 2 percent of schools and awarded for the high quality of academics and college preparation, the diversity of the community, and the wide range of sports, clubs, and activities offered at the school.



Demonstrating the value of this education, members of St. Joseph Prep's class of 2022 were accepted into over 100 colleges and universities, including Boston College, Johns Hopkins, University of Southern California, Villanova, Wellesley, and many more. Indeed, St. Joseph Prep prides itself on providing an exceptional, accessible, student-driven education marked by academic excellence, authentic community, meaningful engagement, and dynamic innovation. Through the school's diverse, character-driven, and faith-filled experience, graduates are prepared for success in college and career and empowered to be servant-leaders.



Additionally, St. Joseph Prep was ranked as a "Top 20 Most Diverse Private High School" in the state. Students from over 40 communities in the Greater Boston area attend SJP, and 50 percent of SJP students identify as students of color. St. Joseph Prep also serves economically diverse students, with over 70 percent of students awarded financial assistance.



St. Joseph Prep will host its Open House on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. To register, visit St.josephprep.org/visit. During Open House, prospective students and families will meet current students and faculty while learning about academics, extracurriculars, athletics, and more. Additionally, SJP will offer visit days during which prospective students can shadow and attend classes with current students. Visit days will take place on Nov. 2, Nov. 16, and Nov. 30.



To prepare prospective students for success in the application process, St. Joseph Prep offers a High School Placement Test (HSPT) preparation course. The course runs each Saturday in October, beginning Oct. 1. On average, course participants increase their correct answers by 40 percent and the number of questions answered by 20 percent. To learn more and sign up, visit St.josephprep.org/HSPT or contact admissions@St.josephprep.org.







