Quincy Night 4 Life venue, time changed due to weather

QUINCY -- Due to forecasted rain on Oct. 1, the annual Night 4 Life, originally set to be held at Quincy's Veterans Memorial Stadium, is being relocated to an indoor venue.



The Night 4 Life will now take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Marriott Boston Quincy, located at 1000 Marriott Drive, Quincy, MA, 02169. This is one hour earlier than originally planned.



This event is sponsored by the Flatley Foundation and organized by the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth and the Men of Divine Mercy prayer group. This will be the first time it is held indoors.



The celebration of life includes keynote speakers, praise music, and time for eucharistic adoration and praying the rosary. The speakers this year will be Claire Culwell, an abortion survivor, and Katie Shaw, an advocate for people with Down syndrome. Praise and worship music will be provided by Brandon Fitts and friends.



In addition to the Night 4 Life on Oct 1, there will be a Mass 4 Life at Sacred Heart Church in Quincy on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley will be the principal celebrant. That event will go on as scheduled.



More information about the Night 4 Life is available at www.night4life.com.

