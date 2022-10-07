2022 Cheverus Award recipients

Local Friday 7th of October 2022
Following are this year's Cheverus Award recipients, listed alphabetically followed by the nominating parish, region or office:

Mr. Eric Anderson -- Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Manchester/Essex

Mrs. Dorothy Arathuzik -- St. Rose of Lima, Topsfield

Mrs. Patricia Arnold -- St. Francis Xavier, South Weymouth

Mr. Lester Arriola -- St. Anthony Parish, Everett

Mrs. Maryellen Barrett -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston

Mr. James Barrington -- Mary Queen of Martyrs, Carver/Plympton

Mrs. Debra Batson -- St. Mary, Randolph

Mrs. Karla Berlo -- St. John the Evangelist, East Bridgewater

Mrs. Janice Bingham -- Holy Name, West Roxbury

Ms. Noemia Braga -- St. Michael, Hudson

Mr. Paul Brindamour -- St. Therese Carmelite Chapel, Peabody

Mrs. Salete Borges -- Stoughton Collaborative (Immaculate Conception Parish)

Ms. Patricia Carlson -- Archdiocese of Boston -- St. Jerome, Weymouth

Mrs. Dorothy Carr -- Holy Redeemer Parish, Newbury and Merrimac

Sister Kathleen Therese Cassidy, SNDdeN -- Merrimack Region

Ms. Mary B. Chochrek -- St. Benedict, Somerville

Ms. Bernadine Clifford -- St. Patrick, Groveland

Ms. Elizabeth Conlan -- St. John the Evangelist, North Chelmsford

Ms. Elaine Connolly -- Gate of Heaven Parish

Mrs. Joyce Crocetti -- St. Cecilia, Ashland

Mr. John Cusolito -- Church of St. Paul, Hamilton/Wenham

Ms. Anna Cristina de Freitas Oliveira -- Cultural Diversity/St. Thomas the Apostle, Peabody

Ms. Donna De Gregorio -- Blessed Mother of the Morning Star, Chelsea/Everett/Revere/Malden

Mr. Norbert Deamato -- St. John the Evangelist, Cambridge

Mr. Victor DeLeon -- St. Mary of the Assumption, Lawrence

Mrs. Dora DeLeon -- St. Mary of the Assumption, Lawrence

Mr. Edward DeLuca, Jr. -- Our Lady Queen of Peace, Braintree/Weymouth

Mr. David Dimmock -- Our Lady of Good Counsel, Methuen

Mrs. Barbara Dimmock -- Our Lady of Good Counsel, Methuen

Ms. Rosemarie DeLacy -- St. Athanasius, Reading

Deacon Timothy F. Donohue -- Central Region

Mr. James J. Drummey -- St. Stephen, Framingham

Mrs. Carol Eckelkamp -- St. Irene, Carlisle

Mrs. Barbara Egan -- St. Albert the Great, E. Weymouth

Ms. Marie Erwin -- Boston Catholic Committee on Scouting -- Holy Family, Rockland

Mr. John Fabiano -- St. Jude, Waltham

Dr. Robert Ferullo, Ed.D. -- St. Anthony of Padua, Woburn

Mr. James A. Fitzgerald, Jr. -- St. Florence Parish, Wakefield

Sister Pauline Fortin, SSCh -- North Region

Mrs. Lorraine Freitas -- St. Margaret of Scotland, Lowell

Mr. Michael Gaffey -- St. Bonaventure, Plymouth

Deacon Francis Gaffney -- North Region

Mrs. Joanne Gaffney -- North Region

Ms. Yvonne M. Gobis -- St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Andover

Ms. Mary Lou Goodwin -- Ave Maria, Lynnfield

Mr. Carmine Guarino -- St. Leonard, North End

Mr. Stephen Gust -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston

Mr. Frank Harrington -- St. Adelaide, Peabody

Mr. Paul Hayes -- St. Augustine Chapel Parish Community, South Boston

Ms. Sally Hayes -- St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Salem/Peabody

Sister M. Michelle Hernandez, PDDM -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston

Mrs. Mary Hilli -- St. Bridget, Maynard

Mrs. Margaret Homberg -- St. George, Framingham

Sister Marie-Paul Jaston, OCDS -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston

Deacon Michael Joens -- St. Mary Star of the Sea, Beverly

Mrs. Elizabeth Joens -- St. Mary Star of the Sea, Beverly

Dr. Brian Jorgensen -- Sacred Hearts, Malden

Mrs. Robin Jorgensen -- Sacred Hearts, Malden

Dr. Lija Joseph -- Sacred Heart, Newton

Ms. Lynda Juppe' -- St. Anthony of Padua, Revere

Ms. Margaret Juppe' -- Boston Catholic Committee on Scouting -- Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted, Waltham

Ms. Nancy Kickham -- St. Theresa of Lisieux, Sherborn

Janet Larkin -- St. Jerome, Weymouth

Ms. Maryann Lawler -- Immaculate Conception, Newburyport

Mrs. Anne Lesnik -- St. Mary, Wrentham

Mr. Thomas Lester -- St. John the Baptist, Quincy

Mrs. Joan Lovely for Mr. Beirne Lovely (Awarded Posthumously) -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston

Sister M. Lucy Mabazza, PDDM -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston

Helena Madden -- Immaculate Conception, Weymouth

Mr. William A. Maginnis -- St. John the Evangelist, Hopkinton

Ms. Martha Maguire -- St. Joseph, West End

Sister Prescille Malo, S.C.O -- Merrimack /D'Youville Life and Wellness Community

Mr. John Markiewicz -- St. Augustine, Andover

Mr. John Martini -- St. Anthony of Padua, Woburn

Mr. Paul Materazzo -- St. Peter Parish, Cambridge

Mrs. Margie Materazzo -- St. Peter Parish, Cambridge

Sister Ann Marie McAndrews, SNDdeN/EW -- West Region

Mr. James McDonough -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston

Brother Jean Emmanuel Meloncourt, OMI -- Merrimack Region

Ms. Mary F. Mitchell -- St. Gregory, Dorchester

Mr. Lawrence Murphy -- St. Barbara, Woburn

Brother Daniel Murray -- Central Region

Mrs. Jane Nakashian -- St. Brigid of Kildare

Ms. Frances Nelligan -- St. Patrick, Watertown

Ms. Daiva Navickas -- St. Peter Lithuanian SB

Mrs. Frances Noll -- Office of the Deaf Apostolate

Ms. Maria Ochoa -- St. Mary, Rowley

Mr. Thomas O'Connell -- St. Richard of Chichester Parish, Danvers

Mr. Daniel Ohman -- Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, East Boston

Ms. Marisol Ortiz for Deacon Jesus M. Ortiz (Awarded Posthumously) -- Our Lady of Lourdes, Jamaica Plain

Mr. Thomas Parisi -- St. Mary, Georgetown

Mrs. Margaret Pearson -- St. Agnes, Reading

Mr. Isabelo Pinto -- St. Mary of the Angels, Roxbury

Mrs. Aurea Pinto -- St. Mary of the Angels, Roxbury

Mr. Robert A. Polich -- St. Thomas Aquinas, Jamaica Plain

Mr. Luis Alonso Portillo -- Cultural Diversity/Sacred Hearts, Malden

Mr. Edward Powers -- St. Mary, Chelmsford

Mrs. Helen Priscella -- St. Joseph, Quincy

Dr. James Quinn, DMD -- Archdiocese of Boston -- Holy Redeemer, Merrimac/W. Newbury

Mr. Michael Raftery -- St. Margaret Mary, Westwood

Ms. Kathleen Read -- St. Stephen Church, Boston

Ms. Kathleen Rudnicki -- St. James (Stoughton Catholic Parishes)

Sister Maryanne Ruzzo, SC -- Central Region

Mrs. Nancy Ryan -- Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, Marblehead

Mrs. Gloria Santangelo -- St. Agnes Parish, Middleton

Sister Germana Santos, FSP -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston

Mrs. Aline Sanz -- Merrimack /D'Youville Life and Wellness Community

Mr. Michael Scanlon -- Sacred Hearts, Bradford (St. Patrick, Grovelend)

Mrs. Rosemary Seibold -- Our Lady help of Christians, Newton

Mr. Jerry Serra -- St. Francis of Assisi, Dracut

Mrs. Barbara Spink -- St. Francis Xavier, South Weymouth

Mr. John Sullivan -- Sacred Heart, Watertown

Mr. Juan Jose Tejada -- St. Benedict, Somerville

Mrs. Anita Tekle -- Holy Family, Concord

Mrs. Sheryl Teti -- St. Joseph, Belmont

Brother Sebastian Tobin, OFM -- St. Anthony Shrine, Boston

Mr. Ken Toomey -- St. Eulalia Parish, Winchester

Mrs. Tara Werlich -- St. Jude's, Norfolk

Mr. Gerald Whelan -- Our Lady of Lourdes, Jamaica Plain

Dr. Margaret-Mary Williams -- St. Ann, West Bridgewater

Mr. Richard T. Willis -- St. Pius V, Lynn