2022 Cheverus Award recipients
Cheverus Awards bestowed for service to the Church
Following are this year's Cheverus Award recipients, listed alphabetically followed by the nominating parish, region or office:
Mr. Eric Anderson -- Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Manchester/Essex
Mrs. Dorothy Arathuzik -- St. Rose of Lima, Topsfield
Mrs. Patricia Arnold -- St. Francis Xavier, South Weymouth
Mr. Lester Arriola -- St. Anthony Parish, Everett
Mrs. Maryellen Barrett -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mr. James Barrington -- Mary Queen of Martyrs, Carver/Plympton
Mrs. Debra Batson -- St. Mary, Randolph
Mrs. Karla Berlo -- St. John the Evangelist, East Bridgewater
Mrs. Janice Bingham -- Holy Name, West Roxbury
Ms. Noemia Braga -- St. Michael, Hudson
Mr. Paul Brindamour -- St. Therese Carmelite Chapel, Peabody
Mrs. Salete Borges -- Stoughton Collaborative (Immaculate Conception Parish)
Ms. Patricia Carlson -- Archdiocese of Boston -- St. Jerome, Weymouth
Mrs. Dorothy Carr -- Holy Redeemer Parish, Newbury and Merrimac
Sister Kathleen Therese Cassidy, SNDdeN -- Merrimack Region
Ms. Mary B. Chochrek -- St. Benedict, Somerville
Ms. Bernadine Clifford -- St. Patrick, Groveland
Ms. Elizabeth Conlan -- St. John the Evangelist, North Chelmsford
Ms. Elaine Connolly -- Gate of Heaven Parish
Mrs. Joyce Crocetti -- St. Cecilia, Ashland
Mr. John Cusolito -- Church of St. Paul, Hamilton/Wenham
Ms. Anna Cristina de Freitas Oliveira -- Cultural Diversity/St. Thomas the Apostle, Peabody
Ms. Donna De Gregorio -- Blessed Mother of the Morning Star, Chelsea/Everett/Revere/Malden
Mr. Norbert Deamato -- St. John the Evangelist, Cambridge
Mr. Victor DeLeon -- St. Mary of the Assumption, Lawrence
Mrs. Dora DeLeon -- St. Mary of the Assumption, Lawrence
Mr. Edward DeLuca, Jr. -- Our Lady Queen of Peace, Braintree/Weymouth
Mr. David Dimmock -- Our Lady of Good Counsel, Methuen
Mrs. Barbara Dimmock -- Our Lady of Good Counsel, Methuen
Ms. Rosemarie DeLacy -- St. Athanasius, Reading
Deacon Timothy F. Donohue -- Central Region
Mr. James J. Drummey -- St. Stephen, Framingham
Mrs. Carol Eckelkamp -- St. Irene, Carlisle
Mrs. Barbara Egan -- St. Albert the Great, E. Weymouth
Ms. Marie Erwin -- Boston Catholic Committee on Scouting -- Holy Family, Rockland
Mr. John Fabiano -- St. Jude, Waltham
Dr. Robert Ferullo, Ed.D. -- St. Anthony of Padua, Woburn
Mr. James A. Fitzgerald, Jr. -- St. Florence Parish, Wakefield
Sister Pauline Fortin, SSCh -- North Region
Mrs. Lorraine Freitas -- St. Margaret of Scotland, Lowell
Mr. Michael Gaffey -- St. Bonaventure, Plymouth
Deacon Francis Gaffney -- North Region
Mrs. Joanne Gaffney -- North Region
Ms. Yvonne M. Gobis -- St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Andover
Ms. Mary Lou Goodwin -- Ave Maria, Lynnfield
Mr. Carmine Guarino -- St. Leonard, North End
Mr. Stephen Gust -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mr. Frank Harrington -- St. Adelaide, Peabody
Mr. Paul Hayes -- St. Augustine Chapel Parish Community, South Boston
Ms. Sally Hayes -- St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Salem/Peabody
Sister M. Michelle Hernandez, PDDM -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mrs. Mary Hilli -- St. Bridget, Maynard
Mrs. Margaret Homberg -- St. George, Framingham
Sister Marie-Paul Jaston, OCDS -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Deacon Michael Joens -- St. Mary Star of the Sea, Beverly
Mrs. Elizabeth Joens -- St. Mary Star of the Sea, Beverly
Dr. Brian Jorgensen -- Sacred Hearts, Malden
Mrs. Robin Jorgensen -- Sacred Hearts, Malden
Dr. Lija Joseph -- Sacred Heart, Newton
Ms. Lynda Juppe' -- St. Anthony of Padua, Revere
Ms. Margaret Juppe' -- Boston Catholic Committee on Scouting -- Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted, Waltham
Ms. Nancy Kickham -- St. Theresa of Lisieux, Sherborn
Janet Larkin -- St. Jerome, Weymouth
Ms. Maryann Lawler -- Immaculate Conception, Newburyport
Mrs. Anne Lesnik -- St. Mary, Wrentham
Mr. Thomas Lester -- St. John the Baptist, Quincy
Mrs. Joan Lovely for Mr. Beirne Lovely (Awarded Posthumously) -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Sister M. Lucy Mabazza, PDDM -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Helena Madden -- Immaculate Conception, Weymouth
Mr. William A. Maginnis -- St. John the Evangelist, Hopkinton
Ms. Martha Maguire -- St. Joseph, West End
Sister Prescille Malo, S.C.O -- Merrimack /D'Youville Life and Wellness Community
Mr. John Markiewicz -- St. Augustine, Andover
Mr. John Martini -- St. Anthony of Padua, Woburn
Mr. Paul Materazzo -- St. Peter Parish, Cambridge
Mrs. Margie Materazzo -- St. Peter Parish, Cambridge
Sister Ann Marie McAndrews, SNDdeN/EW -- West Region
Mr. James McDonough -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Brother Jean Emmanuel Meloncourt, OMI -- Merrimack Region
Ms. Mary F. Mitchell -- St. Gregory, Dorchester
Mr. Lawrence Murphy -- St. Barbara, Woburn
Brother Daniel Murray -- Central Region
Mrs. Jane Nakashian -- St. Brigid of Kildare
Ms. Frances Nelligan -- St. Patrick, Watertown
Ms. Daiva Navickas -- St. Peter Lithuanian SB
Mrs. Frances Noll -- Office of the Deaf Apostolate
Ms. Maria Ochoa -- St. Mary, Rowley
Mr. Thomas O'Connell -- St. Richard of Chichester Parish, Danvers
Mr. Daniel Ohman -- Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, East Boston
Ms. Marisol Ortiz for Deacon Jesus M. Ortiz (Awarded Posthumously) -- Our Lady of Lourdes, Jamaica Plain
Mr. Thomas Parisi -- St. Mary, Georgetown
Mrs. Margaret Pearson -- St. Agnes, Reading
Mr. Isabelo Pinto -- St. Mary of the Angels, Roxbury
Mrs. Aurea Pinto -- St. Mary of the Angels, Roxbury
Mr. Robert A. Polich -- St. Thomas Aquinas, Jamaica Plain
Mr. Luis Alonso Portillo -- Cultural Diversity/Sacred Hearts, Malden
Mr. Edward Powers -- St. Mary, Chelmsford
Mrs. Helen Priscella -- St. Joseph, Quincy
Dr. James Quinn, DMD -- Archdiocese of Boston -- Holy Redeemer, Merrimac/W. Newbury
Mr. Michael Raftery -- St. Margaret Mary, Westwood
Ms. Kathleen Read -- St. Stephen Church, Boston
Ms. Kathleen Rudnicki -- St. James (Stoughton Catholic Parishes)
Sister Maryanne Ruzzo, SC -- Central Region
Mrs. Nancy Ryan -- Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, Marblehead
Mrs. Gloria Santangelo -- St. Agnes Parish, Middleton
Sister Germana Santos, FSP -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston
Mrs. Aline Sanz -- Merrimack /D'Youville Life and Wellness Community
Mr. Michael Scanlon -- Sacred Hearts, Bradford (St. Patrick, Grovelend)
Mrs. Rosemary Seibold -- Our Lady help of Christians, Newton
Mr. Jerry Serra -- St. Francis of Assisi, Dracut
Mrs. Barbara Spink -- St. Francis Xavier, South Weymouth
Mr. John Sullivan -- Sacred Heart, Watertown
Mr. Juan Jose Tejada -- St. Benedict, Somerville
Mrs. Anita Tekle -- Holy Family, Concord
Mrs. Sheryl Teti -- St. Joseph, Belmont
Brother Sebastian Tobin, OFM -- St. Anthony Shrine, Boston
Mr. Ken Toomey -- St. Eulalia Parish, Winchester
Mrs. Tara Werlich -- St. Jude's, Norfolk
Mr. Gerald Whelan -- Our Lady of Lourdes, Jamaica Plain
Dr. Margaret-Mary Williams -- St. Ann, West Bridgewater
Mr. Richard T. Willis -- St. Pius V, Lynn