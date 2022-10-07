2022 Cheverus Award recipients



Cheverus Awards bestowed for service to the Church



Following are this year's Cheverus Award recipients, listed alphabetically followed by the nominating parish, region or office:



Mr. Eric Anderson -- Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Manchester/Essex



Mrs. Dorothy Arathuzik -- St. Rose of Lima, Topsfield



Mrs. Patricia Arnold -- St. Francis Xavier, South Weymouth



Mr. Lester Arriola -- St. Anthony Parish, Everett



Mrs. Maryellen Barrett -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mr. James Barrington -- Mary Queen of Martyrs, Carver/Plympton



Mrs. Debra Batson -- St. Mary, Randolph



Mrs. Karla Berlo -- St. John the Evangelist, East Bridgewater



Mrs. Janice Bingham -- Holy Name, West Roxbury



Ms. Noemia Braga -- St. Michael, Hudson



Mr. Paul Brindamour -- St. Therese Carmelite Chapel, Peabody



Mrs. Salete Borges -- Stoughton Collaborative (Immaculate Conception Parish)



Ms. Patricia Carlson -- Archdiocese of Boston -- St. Jerome, Weymouth



Mrs. Dorothy Carr -- Holy Redeemer Parish, Newbury and Merrimac



Sister Kathleen Therese Cassidy, SNDdeN -- Merrimack Region



Ms. Mary B. Chochrek -- St. Benedict, Somerville



Ms. Bernadine Clifford -- St. Patrick, Groveland



Ms. Elizabeth Conlan -- St. John the Evangelist, North Chelmsford



Ms. Elaine Connolly -- Gate of Heaven Parish



Mrs. Joyce Crocetti -- St. Cecilia, Ashland



Mr. John Cusolito -- Church of St. Paul, Hamilton/Wenham



Ms. Anna Cristina de Freitas Oliveira -- Cultural Diversity/St. Thomas the Apostle, Peabody



Ms. Donna De Gregorio -- Blessed Mother of the Morning Star, Chelsea/Everett/Revere/Malden



Mr. Norbert Deamato -- St. John the Evangelist, Cambridge



Mr. Victor DeLeon -- St. Mary of the Assumption, Lawrence



Mrs. Dora DeLeon -- St. Mary of the Assumption, Lawrence



Mr. Edward DeLuca, Jr. -- Our Lady Queen of Peace, Braintree/Weymouth



Mr. David Dimmock -- Our Lady of Good Counsel, Methuen



Mrs. Barbara Dimmock -- Our Lady of Good Counsel, Methuen



Ms. Rosemarie DeLacy -- St. Athanasius, Reading



Deacon Timothy F. Donohue -- Central Region



Mr. James J. Drummey -- St. Stephen, Framingham



Mrs. Carol Eckelkamp -- St. Irene, Carlisle



Mrs. Barbara Egan -- St. Albert the Great, E. Weymouth



Ms. Marie Erwin -- Boston Catholic Committee on Scouting -- Holy Family, Rockland



Mr. John Fabiano -- St. Jude, Waltham



Dr. Robert Ferullo, Ed.D. -- St. Anthony of Padua, Woburn



Mr. James A. Fitzgerald, Jr. -- St. Florence Parish, Wakefield



Sister Pauline Fortin, SSCh -- North Region



Mrs. Lorraine Freitas -- St. Margaret of Scotland, Lowell



Mr. Michael Gaffey -- St. Bonaventure, Plymouth



Deacon Francis Gaffney -- North Region



Mrs. Joanne Gaffney -- North Region



Ms. Yvonne M. Gobis -- St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Andover



Ms. Mary Lou Goodwin -- Ave Maria, Lynnfield



Mr. Carmine Guarino -- St. Leonard, North End



Mr. Stephen Gust -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mr. Frank Harrington -- St. Adelaide, Peabody



Mr. Paul Hayes -- St. Augustine Chapel Parish Community, South Boston



Ms. Sally Hayes -- St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Salem/Peabody



Sister M. Michelle Hernandez, PDDM -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mrs. Mary Hilli -- St. Bridget, Maynard



Mrs. Margaret Homberg -- St. George, Framingham



Sister Marie-Paul Jaston, OCDS -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Deacon Michael Joens -- St. Mary Star of the Sea, Beverly



Mrs. Elizabeth Joens -- St. Mary Star of the Sea, Beverly



Dr. Brian Jorgensen -- Sacred Hearts, Malden



Mrs. Robin Jorgensen -- Sacred Hearts, Malden



Dr. Lija Joseph -- Sacred Heart, Newton



Ms. Lynda Juppe' -- St. Anthony of Padua, Revere



Ms. Margaret Juppe' -- Boston Catholic Committee on Scouting -- Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted, Waltham



Ms. Nancy Kickham -- St. Theresa of Lisieux, Sherborn



Janet Larkin -- St. Jerome, Weymouth



Ms. Maryann Lawler -- Immaculate Conception, Newburyport



Mrs. Anne Lesnik -- St. Mary, Wrentham



Mr. Thomas Lester -- St. John the Baptist, Quincy



Mrs. Joan Lovely for Mr. Beirne Lovely (Awarded Posthumously) -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Sister M. Lucy Mabazza, PDDM -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Helena Madden -- Immaculate Conception, Weymouth



Mr. William A. Maginnis -- St. John the Evangelist, Hopkinton



Ms. Martha Maguire -- St. Joseph, West End



Sister Prescille Malo, S.C.O -- Merrimack /D'Youville Life and Wellness Community



Mr. John Markiewicz -- St. Augustine, Andover



Mr. John Martini -- St. Anthony of Padua, Woburn



Mr. Paul Materazzo -- St. Peter Parish, Cambridge



Mrs. Margie Materazzo -- St. Peter Parish, Cambridge



Sister Ann Marie McAndrews, SNDdeN/EW -- West Region



Mr. James McDonough -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Brother Jean Emmanuel Meloncourt, OMI -- Merrimack Region



Ms. Mary F. Mitchell -- St. Gregory, Dorchester



Mr. Lawrence Murphy -- St. Barbara, Woburn



Brother Daniel Murray -- Central Region



Mrs. Jane Nakashian -- St. Brigid of Kildare



Ms. Frances Nelligan -- St. Patrick, Watertown



Ms. Daiva Navickas -- St. Peter Lithuanian SB



Mrs. Frances Noll -- Office of the Deaf Apostolate



Ms. Maria Ochoa -- St. Mary, Rowley



Mr. Thomas O'Connell -- St. Richard of Chichester Parish, Danvers



Mr. Daniel Ohman -- Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, East Boston



Ms. Marisol Ortiz for Deacon Jesus M. Ortiz (Awarded Posthumously) -- Our Lady of Lourdes, Jamaica Plain



Mr. Thomas Parisi -- St. Mary, Georgetown



Mrs. Margaret Pearson -- St. Agnes, Reading



Mr. Isabelo Pinto -- St. Mary of the Angels, Roxbury



Mrs. Aurea Pinto -- St. Mary of the Angels, Roxbury



Mr. Robert A. Polich -- St. Thomas Aquinas, Jamaica Plain



Mr. Luis Alonso Portillo -- Cultural Diversity/Sacred Hearts, Malden



Mr. Edward Powers -- St. Mary, Chelmsford



Mrs. Helen Priscella -- St. Joseph, Quincy



Dr. James Quinn, DMD -- Archdiocese of Boston -- Holy Redeemer, Merrimac/W. Newbury



Mr. Michael Raftery -- St. Margaret Mary, Westwood



Ms. Kathleen Read -- St. Stephen Church, Boston



Ms. Kathleen Rudnicki -- St. James (Stoughton Catholic Parishes)



Sister Maryanne Ruzzo, SC -- Central Region



Mrs. Nancy Ryan -- Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, Marblehead



Mrs. Gloria Santangelo -- St. Agnes Parish, Middleton



Sister Germana Santos, FSP -- Cardinal/Archdiocese of Boston



Mrs. Aline Sanz -- Merrimack /D'Youville Life and Wellness Community



Mr. Michael Scanlon -- Sacred Hearts, Bradford (St. Patrick, Grovelend)



Mrs. Rosemary Seibold -- Our Lady help of Christians, Newton



Mr. Jerry Serra -- St. Francis of Assisi, Dracut



Mrs. Barbara Spink -- St. Francis Xavier, South Weymouth



Mr. John Sullivan -- Sacred Heart, Watertown



Mr. Juan Jose Tejada -- St. Benedict, Somerville



Mrs. Anita Tekle -- Holy Family, Concord



Mrs. Sheryl Teti -- St. Joseph, Belmont



Brother Sebastian Tobin, OFM -- St. Anthony Shrine, Boston



Mr. Ken Toomey -- St. Eulalia Parish, Winchester



Mrs. Tara Werlich -- St. Jude's, Norfolk



Mr. Gerald Whelan -- Our Lady of Lourdes, Jamaica Plain



Dr. Margaret-Mary Williams -- St. Ann, West Bridgewater



Mr. Richard T. Willis -- St. Pius V, Lynn