Lawn Party raises over $350K for Pope St. John XXIII Seminary

WESTON -- About 300 people gathered on the grounds of Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston on Sept. 28 for the seminary's 41st annual Lawn Party, which raised over $350,000 in support of the seminarians.



Founded in 1964, the seminary trains men over the age of 30 from throughout the U.S. for the priesthood. The lawn party fundraiser brings together students, alumni, faculty, friends, and benefactors of the seminary.



In his opening remarks, seminary rector Father Brian Kiely asked the alumni and seminarians present to stand in turn to be recognized.



Speaking about the new class, Father Kiely said, "These 15 new men represent the future of the Church in the United States."



The event was chaired for the second year in a row by Christine Roessel, who also addressed the new seminarians in her remarks.



"You have chosen a remarkable home and an incredible path, both filled with extraordinary people whose only wish is to see you ordained," she told them.



Roessel said what struck her most about the men at Pope St. John XXIII was their kindness.



"One of the most precious gifts you can give to another human being is kindness," she said.



The student speaker was Joseph Gonzalez, a member of the class of 2024 from the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. Before entering the seminary, he worked as a software test engineer for 18 years and was involved in youth ministry in his home parish and diocese.



Advertisement

He began by thanking Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley, who sat behind him with Father Kiely. Gonzalez revealed that he grew up in the Washington D.C. parish where Cardinal O'Malley was assigned as a young priest. He recalled watching then-Father O'Malley celebrate Mass and perform baptisms and weddings for many of his cousins.



"Father Seán impacted my love for the Mass. When I was four years old, I couldn't articulate that I loved going to Mass, but I went joyfully," Gonzalez said.



He also spoke about his time serving at St. Patrick Nursing Home as a seminarian. Distributing communion and comforting the elderly reminded him of Jesus' words in Matthew 25:40: "Whatever you did for the least of mine, you did for me."



In the seminary, he said, "I'm experiencing God's love in a more profound way every day. These are things that I've done before, in some way or other, but it's brighter, louder, fuller. I'm so happy to be here. The joy and peace that I receive here, it just confirms to me that this is where the Lord wants me," Gonzalez said.



He said that he first thought about the priesthood when he was in Marine boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina. The Catholic Navy chaplain asked a group of Marines if any of them had ever considered the priesthood. The chaplain told them that they would still be serving their country, but in a "different and more powerful" way.



Gonzalez prayed about it that night, and told the Lord he would think about becoming a priest, but not yet. Many years went by before he considered it again. He said that many have told him he had "a late response" to his vocation, but as he looks forward to being ordained, he feels that "God's timing is perfect."



He asked everyone to pray for priests and for vocations, reminding the assembly that without priests, there are no sacraments.



"We need your continued commitment, support, and prayers. It's a huge blessing for us, the seminarians, but most importantly, it's a blessing for the people of God," Gonzalez said.



The final speaker of the evening was Cardinal O'Malley, who said he was "very touched" listening to Gonzalez talk about his time in Washington.



The cardinal said he was originally supposed to be sent as a missionary to Easter Island, but his Capuchin provincial kept him in Washington because he spoke Spanish. At that time, thousands of Hispanic immigrants were fleeing wars in Latin America. So, the future cardinal started working among the Hispanic community in Washington, typically offering eight to 10 Masses each weekend.



Recognizing the need for more priests, he began promoting vocations and started a house for discernment. One of the first men who came to the priesthood through that initiative was Paraguayan Cardinal Adalberto Martinez. Cardinal O'Malley ordained him a deacon, a priest, and a bishop. In August, Cardinal O'Malley was present at St. Peter's Basilica to witness his long-time friend become the first cardinal of Paraguay, which he described as a "moving experience."



"Promoting vocations is our pastoral care of the generations to come," Cardinal O'Malley said.



One of the Pope St. John seminarians who attended the lawn party was first-year student Kevin Gulig, studying for the Diocese of St. Augustine, Florida.



Speaking to The Pilot after the dinner, he said it was good to see people from outside the seminary at the event.



"We're really trained to be out among the people, so having an event where not only do we see people we're supposed to serve, but also such generous and kind and supportive people, has really been a wonderful evening," Gulig said.