From Cardinal Seán's blog

I was very pleased that Mother Olga and the Men of Divine Mercy prayer group were able to hold their annual event once again this year.



Friday night, we celebrated the Mass 4 Life at Sacred Heart Church in Quincy.



In my homily, I spoke about the importance of changing not only laws but people's hearts and doing what we can to help women who are facing difficult pregnancies.



The following day, there was supposed to be an outdoor event at Veterans Memorial Stadium. However, because of the rain, they moved it indoors to the Marriott Boston-Quincy.



This event is a great service and a reminder of the importance of pro-life ministry in the Church.







Memorial Mass



Saturday morning, I celebrated a memorial Mass at the cathedral for Father Russell Best.



Father Russell died during the pandemic, and as we know, at that time, it was not possible to have large celebrations. So, his sisters arranged this Memorial Mass. Father Al Faretra delivered the homily, and many of father's former parishioners, colleagues, and relatives gathered with us here at the cathedral.



Father Russell grew up in the Cathedral Parish and was a longtime parishioner. He and his sisters graduated from Cathedral Grammar School and then Cathedral High School, and Father Russell was later president of his class.



One of his sisters shared a photo with me of Father Russell being installed as pastor many years ago.



It was a very beautiful celebration. We know that the families of many people who died during the pandemic were unable to have the kind of memorial service they would have liked, so we were very happy that the Best family was able to organize this.







Mission Church



Sunday morning, I was very happy to celebrate the Mass at Mission Church to mark their 150th anniversary.



It was a trilingual Mass -- English, French, and Spanish -- and we were joined by large numbers from the Haitian and Hispanic communities there.



At the end of the Mass, they presented a short performance that they had prepared based on the passion play "Pilate's Daughter," which was a staple for years at Mission Church.



The Redemptorists have done an extraordinary job there, and it was wonderful to celebrate the great history of Mission Church, which initially served Irish and German immigrants and today has given welcome to newcomers from many different countries.



Of course, they have had two schools there over the years -- Mission Grammar School and Mission High School. The grammar school continues and is working in partnership with the Lynch Foundation to provide an extraordinary Catholic education for immigrants and low-income children.



Mission Church is, of course, a minor basilica and is such a beautiful church. We are so blessed to have it here in Boston, and we are so grateful for all the ministry the Redemptorist fathers and brothers have provided there for the last century and a half.