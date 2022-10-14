Refugee crisis to be focus of Oct. 22 Social Justice Convocation

BRAINTREE -- The 14th annual archdiocesan social justice convocation, which will take place in a virtual format on Oct. 22, will explore the theme: "Migrants and Refugees: Who are they? Where are they?"



The virtual event will include a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley and two keynote speakers, Sean Callahan, president and CEO of Catholic Relief Services (CRS), and Marjean Perhot, director of refugee and immigration services for Catholic Charities of Boston. Callahan, who has 34 years of experience working for CRS, will speak about "Global Solutions to Help Refugees." Perhot, who has worked with immigrants to Massachusetts for over 25 years, will speak about "Local Ways to Welcome Refugees."



The event will also include a panel discussion with leaders from parishes that have participated in Catholic Charities' POWIR (Parishes Organizing to Welcome Immigrants and Refugees) program to share lessons and best practices from their experiences.



This will be the third year that the Social Justice Convocation has been held virtually. Although the Social Justice Ministry considered holding a hybrid event this year, they ultimately decided to have it remain fully virtual once again.



"We decided to simplify it and really focus on content," Patricia Dinneen said in an Oct. 5 interview.



The key objectives of the convocation, she said, will be to educate about why people migrate, and come up with practical actions that people can take to help immigrants and refugees.



She said they will look at both short-term needs and long-term solutions to the current situation of migrants and refugees.



"I really want people to open up their hearts and minds and find really sustainable, long-term solutions for the root causes of immigration," she said.



Perhot said the workshop will examine the state of immigration today and the key challenges of refugees in the U.S. In her own presentation, she plans to talk about Catholic Charities' new initiative building "welcome circles" for Ukrainian refugees, which will build on their recent work organizing communities to sponsor Afghan refugees. The workshop will also cover how to become a community or private sponsor for new arrivals.



"Immigration and refugees can be such a political topic, but at the end of the day, it's about us as Catholics being called to welcome everybody," Perhot said.



She expressed the hope that some convocation attendees will be moved to form welcome circles in their communities.



"I hope people come away from the conference realizing the strength and resiliency of the people that we get to serve every day," Perhot said.



Dinneen said the work done through the POWIR program and welcome circles "builds a deeper faith and commitment and solidarity with each other in our faith communities."



She said she hopes people will "recognize that this is what we're called to do as Catholics."



"This is an integral part of Catholic social teaching: the dignity of each person, solidarity, and caring for those who are in need," Dinneen said.



She said they are urging parishes to hold meetings where people can watch the convocation together and then begin planning how they will help welcome refugees to Massachusetts.



She said they hope to have a follow-up, in-person event with Callahan, Perhot, and Cardinal O'Malley in early 2023.



The Social Justice Convocation will take place Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration and further information about the Social Justice Ministry are available at www.bostoncatholic.org/health-and-social-services/social-justice-ministry.