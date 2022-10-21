Cathedral High receives gifts totaling $9.75 million

SOUTH END -- Cathedral High School and the Adopt-A-Student Foundation (AASF) announced this month that it has received three gifts totaling $9.75 Million from Genevieve Murphy, Steve and Lisa Hyde, and an anonymous donor. The Adopt-A-Student Foundation is a Massachusetts charitable trust organized to further student success by providing financial assistance to Cathedral High School scholars.



Genevieve L. Murphy, wife of Cathedral High class of 1966 alumnus James D. "JD" Murphy, who passed away in 2018, made an unprecedented gift of $5 million in scholarship to aid to advance Cathedral High's mission to deliver a rigorous and holistic education that is available for all families, regardless of ability to pay.



Strong in her faith and Catholic beliefs, Murphy is a passionate advocate for Catholic education and the impact it can have on students.



"Over the years, JD and I have had the honor of being a part of Cathedral's life-changing mission. Sharing the legacy of my husband, who was afforded a Cathedral education, is one way my family can recognize the generosity that we have received throughout our lives and pass on the values and work ethic that JD always stood for," said Genevieve Murphy. "The students are truly remarkable, and I have seen how investing in Cathedral scholars has transformed not only their lives but their families' lives as well."



A gift of $1.5 million, designated for student scholarships, was also made by Steve and Lisa Hyde, who reside in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, and Wilmington, Delaware. This is the largest gift received by the school from a new donor in over a decade.



The Hydes said they immediately fell in love with the mission of Cathedral and the CHS scholars through a relationship with school president, Dan Carmody.



"I was inspired by my father, Lawrence, who was committed to making a deep philanthropic impact and I've made it my goal to follow in his footsteps. He succeeded in life because someone gave him the chance he needed; now we hope to do that for others at Cathedral High School," said Steve Hyde.



In addition, Cathedral High also received an anonymous $3.25 gift to the Adopt-A-Student Foundation and will be directed towards student scholarships. The donor acknowledges their investment is helping Cathedral High further their mission. This is the largest one-time gift that CHS has received from a foundation.



"I am incredibly grateful to these donors for their phenomenal generosity and their belief in Cathedral. Their commitment and passion for helping underserved families will change the lives of countless students who will now have access to a transformational education. Their humbleness and quiet desire to provide an ambitious future for deserving young students is inspiring," said Carmody. "By alleviating the financial burden so many families face, we've created a school that is rich in talent and accessible for all families. Our unwavering commitment to equity and opportunity has been the foundation of our community since our inception nearly a century ago, and these selfless donors have amplified this powerful mission."