Cathedral hosts children's Holy Hour for Our Lady of Fatima

BOSTON -- For the first time in years, hundreds of students from different schools filled the pews in the Cathedral of the Holy Cross for the annual Children's Holy Hour, held this year on Oct. 13, the feast of Our Lady of Fatima.



Organized by the Worldwide Apostolate of Fatima and the Catholic Schools Office, the Holy Hour is meant to teach children about the story and prayers of Our Lady of Fatima. Typically, the archdiocese's schools, as well as hybrid and homeschooling families, are invited to bring children from grades three through six, who are around the same ages as the three visionaries of Fatima. Through this event, they are encouraged to follow Our Lady's instruction to pray for peace in their families, in the country, and throughout the world.



This year was the first time the Holy Hour was able to take place at the cathedral since the coronavirus pandemic began. It was held at St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Norwood in 2020 and 2021, with only students from the parish school attending it in person. Other communities participated by watching via livestream.



The Holy Hour was led by Father Ed Riley, the spiritual director for the archdiocese's homeschooling families as well as the Boston division of the Worldwide Apostolate of Fatima.



Each student received a World Mission Rosary and a handkerchief to take home from the event.



The Holy Hour opened with a procession of students carrying a statue of Our Lady of Fatima and five flags representing the colors of the World Mission Rosary: green for Africa, red for the Americas, white for Europe, blue for the islands of the Pacific, and yellow for Asia. Also in the procession were three children portraying the visionaries of Fatima, Servant of God Lucia dos Santos and her cousins St. Francisco Marto and St. Jacinta Marto.



After the flags and statue were placed in the sanctuary, and a crown was placed on the statue of Our Lady, Father Riley exposed the Blessed Sacrament on the altar and led the assembly in praying the World Mission Rosary. Students took turns coming up to a microphone to lead each prayer. After completing the rosary, student representatives from each school brought up candles, roses, and written prayer intentions to place before the altar.



Father Riley encouraged the children to try reciting the Fatima prayers at home each day, and "in a special way" when they go to church and approach Jesus.



"Just these beautiful little prayers can start to change the world," Father Riley said.



Colleen Donohoe, the Catholic Schools Office's superintendent of Catholic identity, echoed this as she bade farewell to the students.



"You're going to change the world with that rosary," she said.



Speaking to The Pilot, Donohoe said that some schools wanted to come but were unable to arrange busing for their students. She said the Catholic Schools Office and World Apostolate of Fatima hope to hold Holy Hours in various school communities in the coming months.



For those that were able to come that day, she thought it "a blessing" for them to be able to see the cathedral.



"I think that's important, that they're here in person, and just to see the cathedral is a blessing," Donohoe said.