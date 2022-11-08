Msgr. Strahan indicted on sexual abuse of minor

The Archdiocese of Boston released the following statement Nov. 8:



The Archdiocese of Boston has been informed that a Middlesex County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against Msgr. Francis V. Strahan regarding an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor. Msgr. Strahan was placed on administrative leave by the Archdiocese in October 2019, when the Archdiocese learned of the allegation, which is reported to have taken place in approximately 2006. At that time, the Archdiocese immediately informed law enforcement and initiated a preliminary canonical investigation into the complaint. The canonical investigation will remain on hold during the pendency of the criminal proceedings.



Msgr. Strahan will remain on administrative leave without any public ministry pending the outcome. His resignation as pastor of St. Bridget , Framingham has been accepted. We pray for a just and fair resolution to these proceedings for all involved.



The Archdiocese of Boston is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of children and young people in our parishes and institutions. Through its Office of Pastoral Support and Outreach, the Archdiocese continues to make counseling and other services available to survivors, their families and parishes impacted by clergy sexual abuse and by allegations of abuse by members of the clergy. Cardinal Sean P. O'Malley encourages any person in need of pastoral assistance or support to contact the Archdiocese's Office of Pastoral Support and Outreach by calling 617-746-5985.

