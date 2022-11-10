November Masses in the Missions

November is a time of change and a time of reflection. The trees begin their show, then the air cools. Summer "toys" have been packed away; we set the clocks back. These are the practicalities of the season. Our faith calls us to something more, so we spend extra time this month in prayer for the souls of all the departed.



Each of us has a list that immediately pops to mind. For me, besides my parents and my husband's father, it's my sister taken at 39 by breast cancer; my son's best friend killed in a car accident the night after high school graduation; his mother -- my friend -- gone in her own crash just a few years later.



Because we loved each other, they each gave me a bit of themselves. My faith gives me the knowledge that one day I will see them again to say, 'thank you'. Thanks Dad, for teaching me how to speak well in public; Mom, your concern for others showed me the importance of service. Dad Heil, I'm so grateful that you raised an awesome son! I look forward to those (hopefully!) heavenly reunions!



Why do I qualify it with 'hopefully?' Because only God knows what's on the other side of this thin veil between life and death. I believe with all my heart that Jesus Christ opened the doors of heaven for us, and I can do my best to get there. The people who have gone before me, in my eyes, were wonderful souls. Are they already dancing with the angels? I hope so. But I can't possibly know until I join them.



And so, especially in November, I pray for them. Also, I have Masses celebrated for my loved ones. Sometimes, it's at my parish, other times, I'll ask a priest friend to remember someone special on a particular day at his Mass. Most times, I have the Masses offered in the missions.



Here's why.



Priests in the missions receive no salary and depend on outside Mass stipends. Father may be paid in eggs or chickens from his parishioners, which are useful, but don't put fuel in his tank to visit rural villages with the Sacraments. I do it so that one day, Father may have the funds to assist a young woman as she receives cancer treatment, help a boy graduate from high school, or keep a mom at home, safe.



Mostly, I do it in the hope that, my dear ones, if they are not already, will soon be looking into the face of our loving Savior.



Join me in having Masses offered in the missions.







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.