Mass. bishops support bill to fund immigrant aid programs

BRAINTREE -- The Massachusetts Catholic Conference, the public policy arm of the Catholic Church in the Commonwealth, has sent a letter to state legislators in support of a bill that would allocate funding for agencies serving the ongoing influx of immigrants to the state.



Gov. Charlie Baker submitted House Bill 5394 to the Massachusetts House of Representatives in November. If passed, the bill would financially support agencies providing immigrants with shelter, medical care, education of children, and other needs in the new fiscal year. The bill refers to itself as an emergency law because deferring the decision would defeat its purpose, "to make supplemental appropriations for fiscal year 2023."



The MCC's endorsement, dated Nov. 28, was addressed to Speaker of the House Ron Mariano and Aaron Michlewitz, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. Copies of the letter were also sent to Senate President Karen E. Spilka and to Senate Ways and Means Committee Chair Michael J. Rodrigues.



In their letter, the MCC spoke about the influx of immigrants seeking refuge in many local cities and towns. They cited the examples of increasing violence and unrest in Haiti, Venezuela, Afghanistan, and Ukraine. They also acknowledged that many immigrants are forced to leave their homes because they lack necessities like food, shelter, and medicine.



"The Roman Catholic Church teaches us to welcome and safeguard the immigrant. To that end, Catholic Charities (as well as many other providers) are doing all they possibly can to provide emergency shelter and related services with the resources currently available. However, more financial help from the state is desperately needed, particularly as we enter the cold winter months. In short, the situation has become a humanitarian crisis that is unsustainable going forward without the help of the legislature," the MCC said.



They pointed out the significant ways House Bill 5394 would mitigate the crises. It would increase and support emergency shelter capacity, and fund the opening of a central intake shelter at the former U.S. Army base at Fort Devens. It would also provide financial resources to enable certain cities and towns to provide educational opportunities to immigrant children who are entering the public school systems.



"On behalf of the Roman Catholic Bishops of Massachusetts I urge you to act favorably on this bill moving it as quickly as possible through the legislative process," the letter, which was signed by James Driscoll, executive director of the MCC, said in closing.



Gov. Baker prefaced the bill with a letter about the proposals it contains. He said that the Emergency Assistance system for immigrants is already at 100 percent capacity, and the caseload of new arrivals, which remained high throughout the fall, is expected to increase in the coming months.



He asked the legislature to appropriate $130 million to establish a reserve "for immediate needs across all of the agencies that have a role in responding to this crisis."



He proposed that $37 million of the total reserve be expended to local school districts for emergency student aid for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year and the entirety of the 2023-24 school year.



He also renewed his request for $9.2 million to be provided to the Registry of Motor Vehicles for the implementation of the Work and Family Mobility Act, which allows Massachusetts residents to apply for driver's licenses regardless of immigration status. Under this new law, undocumented Massachusetts residents can apply for a driver's license or registration by providing two documents proving their identity, such as a foreign passport, a birth certificate, or a marriage certificate.



Driscoll spoke with The Pilot about House Bill 5394 on Dec. 1.



"In my view and the bishops' view, the governor has proposed a very reasonable and needed piece of legislation to fund the cost that's been imposed on these wonderful agencies that are dealing with the immigrant influx in Massachusetts," he said.



One example is what the bill would do to support the cost of education for immigrant children. Driscoll said the document shows an understanding "that the cities and towns who are welcoming the immigrants have to educate the young children."



"All is well thought out," he said.



The legislature is currently in informal session, which means the bill would need the unanimous vote of all present in order to move forward to the senate. The formal two-year session will begin in January after newly elected legislators are sworn in.